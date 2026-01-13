InductiveHealth Acquires SSDataInfo to Expand and Strengthen its Disease Surveillance Offerings and Better Serve Health Departments’ Mission Towards Data and System Modernization

Acquisition combines the nation’s leading public health technology and service providers for federal, state, tribal, territorial, and local public health agencies.

Public health leaders will have more options for data integration, hosting , system development, electronic onboarding, and support to help strengthen disease surveillance capabilities in their communities.

New partnership provides unparalleled NEDSS Base System (NBS) support to public health departments and creates the most diverse and deeply experienced group of public health technologists and experts available in the field today.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InductiveHealth, the nation’s leading provider of disease surveillance, syndromic surveillance, and immunization information systems and services, is proud to announce it has acquired SSDataInfo Inc. (SSDI) – a public health technology company whose team has decades of experience developing and supporting the NEDSS Base System (NBS), a CDC-developed platform that enables public health departments to manage reportable disease data and transmit notifiable disease information to the CDC.

SSDI brings deep expertise in disease surveillance and public health technology, with extensive capabilities in data integration and system interoperability, disease surveillance compliance and best practices, solution development, targeted training, and strategic system planning.

Together, the companies partner with and provide services to more than 40 public health departments and agencies across the United States. With this partnership with SSDI, InductiveHealth will continue to provide unparalleled NBS and general technology support to public health departments.

By integrating SSDI’s unique mix of broad technical expertise and a team of public health subject matter experts with InductiveHealth’s expertise in cloud hosting, database maintenance, electronic onboarding, data quality, and compliance, the company will empower federal, state, tribal, territorial, and local public health teams with a more comprehensive, timely, and actionable view of reportable diseases in their communities. This partnership will strengthen public health infrastructure and expand options for hosting, system enhancements, electronic messaging, and ongoing support.

“The current public health landscape requires creativity, new strategic partnerships, and a different way of viewing growth and organizational evolution. SSDI has long been a trusted jurisdictional partner and leader in the disease surveillance community. We are proud to combine our companies’ capabilities, bring together the NBS community, and better serve public health departments in new and creative ways,” said Eric Whitworth, CEO of InductiveHealth. “The SSDI and InductiveHealth teams together form the best mix of NBS technical and program expertise, representing the strongest group of public health technologists available. We look forward to strengthening America’s public health infrastructure together.”

“Data modernization has become a very fluid topic across public health jurisdictions. The SSDI team has a deep understanding of the complex technology needs of state and local communities when it comes to system scalability, interoperability, and hosting infrastructure,” said Pradeep Sharma and Jit Singh, co-founders of SSDI. “By bringing our collective expertise and devotion to promoting public health together with InductiveHealth, this new partnership will help drive data modernization across health departments in ways that are best-in-class from a functional perspective, while helping jurisdictions manage tight budget processes.”

About Inductive Health

InductiveHealth has a mission to Stop Disease Through Technology. With its recent acquisition of Envision Technology Partners, InductiveHealth is committed to providing public health agencies with a multi-functional public health platform leveraging modern technology, built to scale, and helping agencies maximize available funding. Over 40 Federal, State, and Local public health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), rely on InductiveHealth and Envision for their public health technology needs. InductiveHealth manages more clinical-to-public health integrations than any other firm, providing leading capabilities and advanced technology to understand and combat the spread of infectious disease. For more information, visit inductivehealth.com.

About SSDI

SSDI has provided public health systems design, development, integration, and support for nearly two decades and has a unique understanding of public health business practices and technology at all levels. Our team of dedicated, talented individuals enjoys the challenge of delivering results in the fast-developing public health information technology (IT) world – delivering products that not only meet but exceed expectations. SSDI genuinely cares about the public health mission and works collaboratively with clients to help the greater good by providing solutions and services that move public health forward. For more information, visit ssdatainfo.com.

