inDrive Secures No.2 Global Spot in Ride-Hailing App Downloads for Fourth Straight Year as it Expands Super App

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform operating across 48 countries, has once again been named the world’s second most downloaded ride-hailing app, maintaining its position for the fourth consecutive year, according to leading market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. The company also ranked as the fourth most downloaded app globally in the travel category, climbing from fifth place in 2024, reflecting growing engagement as it continues its transition into a super app.

The inDrive app – defined by its peer-to-peer pricing model that allows drivers and riders to mutually agree on a fair price – has now been downloaded over 400 million times since its launch. Available across 1,065 cities worldwide, it has facilitated more than 8 billion transactions globally. According to Sensor Tower’s latest report, inDrive ranked number one in the travel category by downloads in nine countries, with newcomers to the list including Peru and Pakistan, and placed among the top three most downloaded travel apps in 22 countries.

In 2025, inDrive accelerated its transition into a super app, expanding beyond its core ride-hailing offering to offer additional services, including intercity transportation, courier, grocery delivery, and financial services. By expanding its offering and meeting more of its users’ daily needs, inDrive is driving deeper and more frequent user engagement – an approach that underpins its continued global momentum.

Technology under the hood, including AI and advanced analytics, plays a significant role in supporting this evolution by enabling greater personalization and more seamless user experiences. From using machine learning to fix mapping gaps and deliver more accurate ETAs, to predictive analytics that anticipate user needs and personalize service offerings, these capabilities drive innovation while ensuring users retain full control over pricing decisions, consistent with inDrive’s commitment to fairness through choice.

Sensor Tower’s latest report highlights that super app ecosystems are becoming a key growth driver for the ride-hailing industry, particularly in emerging markets where users are engaging more frequently and across a broader range of use cases. inDrive’s continued rise underscores this broader shift toward multi-service platforms that deliver everyday value, while remaining closely aligned with local market needs and user expectations.

Arsen Tomsky, founder and CEO of inDrive, commented:

“Maintaining our position as the world’s second most downloaded ride-hailing app for a fourth consecutive year is a powerful validation of the value inDrive delivers to its users every day. This recognition reflects the trust people place in our platform and the continued dedication of our global team. As inDrive evolves into a super app, we remain focused on our core principles of fairness, transparency, and user choice, while expanding access to services that make a meaningful difference in people’s daily lives.”

