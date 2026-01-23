indie Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an automotive solutions innovator, plans to conduct a conference call with analysts to discuss its fourth quarter 2025 results and business outlook on February 19, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

After the close of the market on February 19 and prior to the conference call, indie Semiconductor (“indie”) will issue a copy of the earnings press release via Business Wire. The press release may also be viewed on indie’s website at https://investors.indie.inc/news.

To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please go to the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international), Conference ID: 13757408.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on February 19, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on March 5, 2026, under the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website, or by calling (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international), Access ID: 13757408.

About indie

Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie is empowering the automotive revolution with next-generation semiconductors, photonics, and perception software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance, and energy-efficient mixed-signal SoCs and system solutions for ADAS and adjacent industrial applications, including humanoid robotics, and quantum technology. Our sensors span all major modalities (Radar, Computer Vision, LiDAR, and Ultrasound), accelerating the proliferation of automated vehicle safety and sensing features. As a global innovator, we are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners, and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide.

Please visit us at www.indie.inc to learn more.

Media Inquiries

media@indie.inc

Investor Relations

IR@indie.inc