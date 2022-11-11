indie Semiconductor Exceeds Q3 2022 Bottom Line Expectations

Posts 147% Year-over-Year and 17% Sequential Revenue Growth to a Record $30.0M

Expands Non-GAAP Gross Margin to 50.4%, up 740 Basis Points Year-over-Year and 180 Basis Points Sequentially

Guides Q4 2022 Revenue to an Approximately $132M Annualized Run-rate with Further Non-GAAP Gross Margin Expansion into the 51% Range

Updates Strategic Backlog to $4.3B, up from $2.6B last year and $2.0B in 2020

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2022. Third quarter revenue was up 147 percent from the same period a year ago and 17 percent sequentially to a record $30.0 million. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 740 basis points year-over-year and 180 basis points sequentially to 50.4 percent, better than indie’s 50.0 percent guidance for the quarter. On a GAAP basis, third quarter 2022 operating loss was $25.9 million compared to $21.3 million in the year ago timeframe. Non-GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $15.8 million versus $11.5 million during the same period last year, reflecting deeper R&D, sales and marketing investments as well as public company infrastructure expenses.

“indie delivered record third quarter results driven by increasing demand for our differentiated Autotech portfolio coupled with tenacious operational execution amid the challenging supply chain environment,” said Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “Our highly innovative ADAS, User Experience and Electric Vehicle (EV) solutions are gaining design win momentum across leading Tier 1s and global automotive OEMs. In fact, we’re excited to announce that our strategic backlog has grown to $4.3 billion, more than doubling from the level we initially outlined during our IPO launch less than twenty-four months ago. With recent program wins spanning Radar, Vision, Advanced Lighting and Wireless Charging, indie has never been better positioned to capitalize on our $27 billion annual serviceable market opportunity, sustainably outpace industry peers and, ultimately, to create extraordinary shareholder value.”

Q3 Business Highlights

Commenced volume production of the automotive industry’s most integrated USB-PD programmable controller Power SoC

Awarded “ LiDAR Solution of the Year” by AutoTech Breakthrough and “LiDAR Development of the Year” by AutoSens

Solution of the Year” by AutoTech Breakthrough and “LiDAR Development of the Year” by AutoSens Secured production orders for Advanced Lighting from two of the big three US car manufacturers

Extended design footprint at multiple Electric Vehicle (EV) OEMs

Captured first Computer Vision program win at a leading tier one

Q4 2022 Outlook

We provide earnings guidance on a non-GAAP basis only because certain information necessary to reconcile such guidance to GAAP is difficult to estimate and dependent on future events outside of our control and, therefore, is not available without unreasonable efforts. Please refer to the attached Discussion Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in this press release for a further discussion of our use of non-GAAP measures, including quantification of known expected adjustment items.

“Based on the depth of our new product pipeline, we plan to maintain outsized top line growth while further expanding our gross margin over the planning horizon,” said Thomas Schiller, indie’s chief financial officer and executive vice president of strategy. “Specifically, for the fourth quarter of 2022, we anticipate sales growth to an approximately $132 million annualized revenue run-rate with non-GAAP gross margin expansion into the 51 percent range. Further, given strong order visibility, our demonstrated scalability and planned operating expense leverage, we are on track to reach profitability in the second half of next year with narrowing losses in the interim, representing key steps toward realizing our 60 percent gross and 30 percent operating margin target model.”

indie’s Q3 2022 Conference Call

indie Semiconductor will host a conference call with analysts to discuss its third quarter 2022 results and business outlook today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please go to the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call (800)-931-3971 (domestic) or (416)-641-6705 (international), Conference ID: 22021022.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 10, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on November 24, 2022 under the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website, or by calling (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international), Replay Pin Number: 152388.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next-generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on edge sensors spanning multiple modalities, including LiDAR, radar, ultrasound and computer vision for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), user experience and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles while our advanced user interfaces enabled by our mixed-signal SoCs transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms we rely on every day. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs around the world. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; San Francisco and San Jose, CA; Córdoba, Argentina; Budapest, Hungary; Dresden and Munich, Germany; Cambridge, England; Edinburgh, Scotland; Rabat, Morocco; Haifa, Israel; Quebec City, Canada; Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo, Japan and several locations throughout China.

Please visit us at www.indiesemi.com to learn more.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Such statements can be identified by words such as “will likely result,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook,” “should,” “could,” “may” or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future business and financial performance and prospects, including expectations regarding our strategic backlog and our serviceable market opportunity, our guidance regarding top line growth and non-GAAP gross margin, our belief that we are on track to reach profitability in the second half of next year, and our expectations regarding our gross margin and operating margin target model. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results included in such forward-looking statements. In addition to the factors previously disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on April 11, 2022 and in our other public reports filed with the SEC (including those identified under “Risk Factors” therein), the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, rising interest rates and volatility in the credit and financial markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; our reliance on contract manufacturing and outsourced supply chain and the availability of semiconductors and manufacturing capacity; competitive products and pricing pressures; our ability to win competitive bid selection processes and achieve additional design wins; the impact of any acquisitions we may make, including our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and risks that the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; our ability to develop, market and gain acceptance for new and enhanced products and expand into new technologies and markets; trade restrictions and trade tensions; and political or economic instability in our target markets. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this announcement or in our other public filings, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

In addition, our strategic backlog estimate included herein represents the revenue we expect to recognize from product orders within the next ten years. The estimate of our strategic backlog requires substantial judgment and is based on a number of assumptions, including management’s current assessment of customer and third-party contracts that exist as of the date the estimate is made, as well as revenues from expected contract renewals and/or expected design wins, to the extent that we believe that recognition of the related revenue will be realizable within the next ten years. Although we believe the assumptions underlying our strategic backlog estimate are reasonable, they are not guarantees and we can give no assurance that we will be able to recognize the revenues reflected in the strategic backlog estimate. A number of factors could result in actual revenues being less than the amounts reflected in strategic backlog. Our customers or third-party partners may attempt to renegotiate or terminate their contracts for a number of reasons, including mergers, changes in their financial condition, or general changes in economic conditions within their industries or geographic locations, we may experience delays in the development or delivery of products or services specified in customer contracts, or we may be unable to win competitive bid selection processes or achieve additional design wins on the timeline currently anticipated or at all. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that contracts, renewals or expected design wins included in strategic backlog will actually generate the specified revenues. Additionally, because strategic backlog estimates are operating metrics, the estimates are not required to be subject to the same level of internal review or controls as a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures.

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Product revenue $ 24,425 $ 11,099 $ 62,963 $ 27,470 Contract revenue 5,591 1,058 14,807 1,981 Total revenue 30,016 12,157 77,770 29,451 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 14,970 6,930 44,340 17,097 Research and development 30,229 15,043 88,195 37,206 Selling, general, and administrative 10,676 11,442 35,403 23,015 Total operating expenses 55,875 33,415 167,938 77,318 Loss from operations (25,859 ) (21,258 ) (90,168 ) (47,867 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 612 16 820 36 Interest expense (166 ) (25 ) (491 ) (1,175 ) Gain from change in fair value of SAFEs — — — 21,600 Gain (loss) from change in fair value of warrants (19,059 ) (40,401 ) 48,595 (29,085 ) Loss from change in fair value of earn-out liabilities — (45,496 ) — (27,557 ) Gain (loss) from change in fair value of contingent considerations (121 ) (20 ) 3,546 (120 ) Gain from extinguishment of debt — — — 304 Other income (expense) 24 (1,013 ) 3 (914 ) Total other income (expense), net (18,710 ) (86,939 ) 52,473 (36,911 ) Net loss before income taxes (44,569 ) (108,197 ) (37,695 ) (84,778 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (863 ) 36 665 (34 ) Net loss (45,432 ) (108,161 ) (37,030 ) (84,812 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (7,825 ) (28,512 ) (6,022 ) (22,127 ) Net loss attributable to indie Semiconductor, Inc. $ (37,607 ) $ (79,649 ) $ (31,008 ) $ (62,685 ) Net loss attributable to common shares — basic $ (37,607 ) $ (79,649 ) $ (31,008 ) $ (62,685 ) Net loss attributable to common shares — diluted $ (37,607 ) $ (79,649 ) $ (31,008 ) $ (62,685 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shares — basic $ (0.31 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (1.07 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shares — diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (1.07 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic 120,507,152 96,368,379 116,272,459 58,791,245 Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 120,507,152 96,368,379 116,272,459 58,791,245

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30,



2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,388 $ 219,081 Restricted cash 383 383 Accounts receivable, net 22,422 13,842 Inventory, net 11,579 9,080 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,507 5,648 Total current assets 194,279 248,034 Property and equipment, net 12,509 11,090 Intangible assets, net 60,864 96,285 Goodwill 142,038 115,206 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,839 — Other assets and deposits 1,874 270 Total assets $ 421,403 $ 470,885 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 8,473 $ 5,441 Accrued payroll liabilities 8,566 4,021 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,585 14,622 Intangible asset contract liability 7,973 5,516 Deferred revenue 1,627 1,840 Current debt obligations 13,082 2,275 Total current liabilities 55,306 33,715 Long-term debt, net of current portion 4,170 5,618 Warrant liability 51,872 100,467 Intangible asset contract liability, net of current portion 6,517 12,452 Deferred tax liabilities, non-current 11,885 21,164 Operating lease liability, non-current 7,879 — Other long-term liabilities 7,425 5,612 Total liabilities $ 145,054 $ 179,028 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock $ — $ — Class A common stock 13 11 Class V common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 544,997 514,891 Accumulated deficit (231,425 ) (200,416 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,261 ) (1,443 ) indie’s stockholders’ equity 295,327 313,046 Noncontrolling interest (18,978 ) (21,189 ) Total stockholders’ equity 276,349 291,857 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 421,403 $ 470,885

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP



(Unaudited)

GAAP refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes historical non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that our presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. The presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The reconciliations of our preliminary GAAP basis financial data to non-GAAP measures are as follows (in thousands, except share and per share amounts):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Computation of non-GAAP gross margin: GAAP revenue $ 30,016 $ 12,157 $ 77,770 $ 29,451 GAAP cost of goods sold 14,970 6,930 44,340 17,097 Acquisition-related expenses (15 ) — (4,557 ) — Share-based compensation (68 ) — (81 ) — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 15,129 $ 5,227 $ 38,068 $ 12,354 Non-GAAP gross margin 50.4 % 43.0 % 48.9 % 41.9 %

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Computation of non-GAAP operating loss: GAAP loss from operations $ (25,859 ) $ (21,258 ) $ (90,168 ) $ (47,867 ) Acquisition-related expenses 381 3,494 10,054 5,000 Share-based compensation 9,663 6,216 30,845 14,185 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (15,815 ) $ (11,548 ) $ (49,269 ) $ (28,682 )

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Computation of non-GAAP net loss: GAAP Net income (loss) $ (45,432 ) $ (108,161 ) $ (37,030 ) $ (84,812 ) Acquisition-related expenses 381 3,494 10,054 5,000 Share-based compensation 9,663 6,216 30,845 14,185 Gain from change in fair value of SAFEs — — — (21,600 ) (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrants 19,059 40,401 (48,595 ) 29,085 Loss from change in fair value of earn-out liabilities — 45,496 — 27,557 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of contingent considerations 121 20 (3,546 ) 120 Gain from extinguishment of debt — — — (304 ) Other expense — 1,013 — 914 Non-cash interest expense 75 1 226 198 Income taxes (benefit) expense 863 (36 ) (665 ) 34 Non-GAAP net loss $ (15,270 ) $ (11,556 ) $ (48,711 ) $ (29,623 )

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Computation of non-GAAP share count: Issued and outstanding Class A common stock 123,973,300 Escrow Shares 1,725,000 TeraXion Unexercised Options 1,265,093 ADK Minority Holders interests 23,749,676 Non-GAAP share count 150,713,069 Non-GAAP net loss $ (15,270 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.10 )

Discussion Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our earnings release contains some or all of the following financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”): (i) non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, (ii) non-GAAP operating loss, (iii) non-GAAP net income (loss), (iv) non-GAAP share count and (v) non-GAAP net loss per share. As set forth in the “Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table, we derive such non-GAAP financial measures by excluding certain expenses and other items from the respective GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure. Management may use these non-GAAP financial measures to, amongst other things, evaluate operating performance and compare it against past periods or against peer companies, make operating decisions, forecast for future periods and to determine payments under compensation programs. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods and competitors more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations or improve management’s ability to forecast future periods.

We provide investors with non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share because we believe it is important for investors to be able to closely monitor and understand changes in our ability to generate income from ongoing business operations. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures give investors an additional method to evaluate historical operating performance and identify trends, an additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance and a method to facilitate certain comparisons of our operating results to those of our peer companies. We further believe these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to assess the overall financial performance of our ongoing operations by eliminating the impact of (i) acquisition-related expenses (including acquisition-related professional fees and legal expenses, deemed compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and certain license rights, and expenses recognized in relation to changes in contingent consideration obligations), (ii) gains or losses recognized in relation to changes in the fair value of the simple agreements for future equity (“SAFEs”), warrants and contingent considerations issued by indie, and unrealized gains or losses from currency hedging contracts (iii) non-cash interest expenses related to the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs, (iv) share-based compensation, (v) gains and losses from extinguishment of debt, and (vi) income tax benefit (expenses). We believe that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures contributes to enhanced financial reporting transparency and provides investors with added clarity about complex financial performance measures.

We do not report a GAAP measure of gross profit or gross margin because certain costs related to contract revenues are expensed as incurred and included in research and development expenses, and not in cost of sales, as it is not practicable for us to bifurcate these expenses. We derive and reconcile non-GAAP gross profit from the most relevant GAAP financial measures by subtracting cost of sales, adjusted for acquisition-related expenses, from revenue. We calculate non-GAAP operating loss by excluding from GAAP operating loss, any (i) acquisition-related expenses (including acquisition-related professional fees and legal expenses, deemed compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and expenses recognized in relation to changes in contingent consideration obligations) and share-based compensation. We calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) by excluding from GAAP net income (loss), any (i) acquisition-related expenses (including acquisition-related professional fees and legal expenses, deemed compensation expense, and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and certain license rights, and expenses recognized in relation to changes in contingent consideration obligations), (ii) gains or losses recognized in relation to change in the fair value of the simple agreements for future equity (“SAFEs”), warrants and contingent considerations issued by indie, (iii) non-cash interest expenses related to the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs, (iv) share-based compensation, (v) gains and losses from the extinguishment of debt, and (vi) income tax benefit (expense).

