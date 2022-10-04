India’s Adani Power Selects Black & Veatch to Optimize Thermal Power Assets, Reduce Operational Costs and Emissions

Global infrastructure solutions leader implements Asset Performance Management (APM) Program to deliver timely, actionable insights

MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adani Power Limited (APL) has appointed Black & Veatch to optimize operations and improve reliability and performance of its power assets in India, with goals including an overall reduction in carbon emissions.

Black & Veatch will deploy predictive analytics software at 23 thermal units to monitor, in real time, the health and performance of critical assets fleet-wide. The implementation will support reliable, efficient and sustainable operation of nearly 12 gigawatts (GW) of thermal power generation infrastructure in India by minimizing unplanned shutdowns and improving operational efficiency.

“The challenges that India’s power sector has undergone in recent years have tested the resilience of our business model. By being prudent, persistent and disciplined, we can prioritize investments and improve our assets’ performance with the help of data analytics and engineering expertise,” said Jayadeb Nanda, Chief Operating Officer, Adani Power Limited.

The asset performance management solution implemented by Black & Veatch will provide Adani Power with additional data-driven monitoring and diagnostics services from its India and global centers. The remote monitoring and diagnostics services produce repeatable, successful processes; flag performance anomalies; recommend investigative actions; and formulate immediate remediation measures and long-term strategies to mitigate risk and reduce costs across a variety of plant sizes and environments.

Commenting on the value the program will bring to Adani Power, Hoe Wai Cheong, President, Asia-Pacific and India, Black & Veatch, said, “Industries of all sizes are facing an increasingly competitive marketplace where success hinges on effectively leveraging data to ensure reliable, efficient and resilient operations. Black & Veatch’s portfolio of Asset Performance Management solutions achieves these objectives by converging data analytics, people and processes to inform and guide timely decisions that help businesses achieve sustainable, resilient and profitable results.”

Adani Power Limited (APL) is part of the diversified Adani Group. APL is the largest private thermal power producer in India. It has a power generation capacity of 12,450 MW comprising thermal power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh and a 40 MW solar power project in Gujarat.

The ASSET360® Monitoring & Diagnostics (M&D) solutions are powered by Atonix Digital’s AtonixOI cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI)/ machine language (ML) data analytics platform that combines the power of predictive analytics with built-in collaboration workflow. The platform rapidly deploys ML models, detects operational deviations, facilitates diagnosis, and connects teams to ensure issue resolution.

Editor's Notes:

Black & Veatch applies its monitoring and diagnostics processes to more than 150 generating units, representing more than 50,000 MW of power generation capacity.

Black & Veatch operates four monitoring and diagnostics centers focusing on power generation, renewable generation, process industries and distributed energy resources (DER)

Black & Veatch has saved its clients over $121 million due to early detection and quantification of engineering issues. It monitors over 25,000 assets with its ASSET360® solutions, powered by AtonixOI.

