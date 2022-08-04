Independent Research Firm Recognizes Zenoss in New AIOps Report

Zenoss Recognized in Single Codebase, Unified User Interface Segments

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIOps--Zenoss Inc., a leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced it was recognized in the category of artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) in a recent report by Forrester Research.

The Forrester Now Tech™: Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations, Q2 2022 report recognizes Zenoss in the midsize vendor market segment and in the wholly owned, single codebase and unified user interface (UI) functionality segments. The report also noted Zenoss customers ExxonMobil, Guardian Life Insurance and Starbucks as sample Zenoss customers.

According to the report, Forrester defines AIOps as “a practice that combines human and technological application of AI/ML, advanced analytics, and operational practices to business and operations data. AIOps enhances human judgment, proactively alerts on known scenarios, predicts likely events, recommends corrective actions, and enables automated remediation. It is fueled by coalescing and transforming sensory data into AI-enriched actionable information. A retrospective causal analysis and governance structure fuels foundational improvements and trust.”

"Zenoss has changed the way companies manage modern, complex IT environments — eliminating disruptions and optimizing infrastructure performance across multicloud and on-prem environments," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "We believe this recognition by Forrester validates our innovative, scalable approach to helping IT organizations move at the speed of business."

Regarding improved outcomes with AIOps, the report says: “IT professionals face constant challenges in observing and maintaining the infrastructure and applications that deliver digital services. Ensuring deep insights into these complex systems across operational metrics, contextual influence, and device-specific states is key to applying AI/ML to enhance human judgments for improved business outcomes.”

Zenoss Cloud is the leading AI-driven full-stack monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics to give companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses. To learn more about Zenoss Cloud, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

