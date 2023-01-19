Indeavor Leads Vertical Solution Market With SOC 2 Type II Certification

MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WFM—Indeavor, industry-leader in People Operations & Workforce Management announces achievement SOC 2 Type II compliance.

Indeavor’s SOC2 Type II audit was conducted by an independent, third party, confirming adherence to the most industry-accepted standard for Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity and Privacy.

SOC 2 Type II is established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to ensure not only point-in-time adherence, but the effectiveness of relevant controls on an annual basis.

As the need for enterprise-ready, industry-specific technology rises, companies must remain vigilant towards ever-present cyber-security risks – especially those enabling the world’s most mission-critical enterprises.

This was made clear in late December 2021 ransomware attacks that crippled many industries through the peak holiday season and well into the following year.

Historically, the selection of a large, horizontal vendor was viewed as the only “secure” option for the Enterprise. Modern, secure and industry-specific offerings continue to transform how these Global organizations operate.

“SOC 2 Type II is not only an investment in our Indeavor community, but also an investment towards a transforming market,” says Brandon Schwarz, Chief Executive Officer of Indeavor, “As the focus towards our People continues to increase, so does the need for the controls required to keep them safe.”

At Indeavor, protecting Customer Data remains a business-critical function and a core tenant of its operating model. SOC 2 Type II compliance adds to Indeavor’s security stack, joining GDPR Compliance, focused resourcing, and a modern, secure infrastructure to ensure an end-to-end enterprise-ready product.

For more information on Indeavor’s commitment to a secure platform, visit here.

About Indeavor:

Indeavor is a technology-focused enterprise workforce management solution provider – through our SaaS platform we enable large organizations around the world in the manufacturing, energy production, public service (government), and other complex/dynamic environments with employee scheduling and absence management solutions. By handling complexity through advanced automation, we ensure our customers have the right person, in the right place, at the right time. Our Implementation and Customer Success Teams craft and support these solutions to accommodate and streamline essential business drivers and improve workforce efficiency. Indeavor’s goal is to continue to empower these essential businesses by providing modern and creative software solutions.

