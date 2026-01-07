Inclined Introduces Mobile App to Simplify Access to Whole Life Insurance Cash Value

SAUSALITO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#insurtech--Inclined today announced the launch of its new mobile app, giving whole life insurance policyowners real-time, on-demand access to the cash value inside their policies. Available on iOS, the Inclined mobile app allows approved policyowners to manage their Inclined Line of Credit (iLOC) directly from their phone, bringing speed, transparency, and control to a financial asset that has traditionally been slow and manual to access.

Borrowing against whole life insurance has long been a strategy used by financially savvy individuals, but the process has often involved paperwork, long processing times, and limited visibility. Inclined’s mobile app modernizes that experience by putting real-time account information and self-serve functionality into a simple, mobile-first experience.

“Managing your money today has become a mobile-first experience, and accessing your insurance-backed line of credit shouldn’t be any different,” said Josh Wyss, CEO, Inclined. “With the Inclined app, policyowners can see and manage their available cash in the same way they manage the rest of their finances.”

The Inclined mobile app is designed to give policyowners greater visibility and control over a financial asset they already own. By removing friction from the process, the app allows users to incorporate insurance-backed liquidity more easily into their overall financial planning.

With the Inclined Mobile App, iLOC clients can:

View account balances and available credit instantly

Draw funds on demand to arrive the next business day in most cases

Make payments at any time

Manage linked bank accounts

Access policy and account documents securely

With the app, policyowners can see exactly how much credit they have available and take action without delays or intermediaries. Whether funding an investment, covering a business expense, or addressing an unexpected need, liquidity becomes easier to access when it’s needed most.

Rather than leaving cash value underutilized, the Inclined mobile app helps policyowners put their capital to work while maintaining the long-term protection and benefits of their whole life policies. The app is designed to be simple and intuitive, reflecting how people manage money today and reducing complexity at critical moments.

The launch of the mobile app marks another step in Inclined’s broader effort to modernize the experience of using whole life insurance. By combining technology with a traditionally static financial product, Inclined is helping policyowners unlock the living benefits of their policies throughout their lifetime.

The Inclined mobile app is now available on the Apple App Store. The app is available to policyowners with an approved Inclined Line of Credit. Learn more at https://www.inclined.com/app.

About Inclined:

Inclined is a software company focused on driving better long-term outcomes for whole life insurance policyowners. The company’s technology platform connects policyowners with financial institutions in a unique marketplace that lowers barriers to access, improves customer experience, and fosters competitive rates. Inclined’s singular mission is to help people get more value out of their whole life investment by working with the largest whole life insurance carriers. Inclined is headquartered in Sausalito, CA. For more information visit www.inclined.com or watch our explainer video. Follow us on LinkedIn.

