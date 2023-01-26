InBody to Supply Marine Corps with Body Composition Analysis Devices

The U.S. Marine Corps will use health metrics provider InBody’s BIA technology to assess Marines’ fitness

CERRITOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Decades after implementing service-wide body composition standards to measure Marines’ readiness, the U.S. Marine Corps decided to refine their current body composition assessment method using the InBody 770, one of InBody’s professional body composition analyzers.





“The Marines are renowned for their readiness to serve,” said Jade Chavez, InBody GSA Specialist. “We’re thrilled that InBody devices will provide the Corps with the data they need to meet the Marines’ high standards.”

Since the 1970s, the Marine Corps has used body composition assessment to track physical capacity for military service, evaluating service members via an abdominal circumference-focused method that uses empirical equations to estimate body fat.

In 1980, the Department of Defense directed other military services to follow the Marines’ example, with all the services eventually using a shared set of equations to calculate body composition.

However, a new Marine Corps study found that recently developed devices can validate the accuracy of empirical estimations and optimize their health, fitness and performance. Devices like the InBody 770, which use an imperceptible electrical current, improve upon the precision of the abdominal circumference method because they assess body water, body fat and muscle mass on an individual basis, without using empirical estimations.

While empirical data is useful for setting health benchmarks, it doesn’t always capture natural variations in how people carry their weight and can skew results toward the average, making it less helpful for assessing especially muscular individuals.

But InBody’s bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) technology, which has long been used by human performance specialists to train athletes, supplies highly reliable data. Under the order, the majority of Marine Corps installations in the U.S. and abroad will receive InBody devices. More than 250 InBody 770s are scheduled for distribution.

“Everything we do is about warfighting,” said Capt. Danielle Phillips, a Marine Corps spokeswoman. “The practical, accurate and unbiased data provided via BIA ensure we maintain a healthy, ready force.”

An international biomedical company, InBody’s award-winning, medical-grade devices are used by professionals and consumers in the medical, fitness, research and corporate wellness verticals.

Prior to their contract with the Marine Corps, InBody had already supplied devices to clients from multiple branches of the U.S. military, including the Army, the Air Force and the Navy.

“It’s been an honor to serve the U.S. Military for the past 10 years through our partnerships and GSA contracts,” said Harry Yun, CEO of InBody USA. “We’re thankful for this landmark deal with the Marines and look forward to building upon this relationship and accomplishing great things for the health of our armed forces.”

About InBody

InBody is an innovation-focused company with the goal of creating a better world for today and future generations to come. Their mission is to provide biomedical technologies that simplify the understanding of health and wellness. People trust InBody to provide accurate, actionable insights. InBody’s award-winning, medical-grade devices are used by professionals and consumers in the medical, fitness, research and corporate wellness verticals. The company delivers biomedical technologies and services in over 110 countries, with six international branch offices and a global network of distributors. To learn more about InBody and their mission, visit inbody.com.

