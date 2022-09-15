<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
In Full Growth Mode, ERI Looks to Expand Sales Team in Q4

FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#circulareconomyERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today that due to steadily continued growth, it is looking to expand its nationwide sales and marketing team with an open call to sales professionals.

It has immediate openings currently available.

“We have seen continued increasing demand for our industry-leading ITAD and electronic waste recycling services,” said ERI’s Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer, Kevin Dillon. “We continue to grow exponentially and are implementing additional infrastructure growth measures to meet global demand. E-Waste is the fastest growing waste stream in the world today and the need to responsibly recycle electronics has never been greater. We’re proud to continue offering flexible, rewarding, green jobs across the nation and seek likeminded professionals to join the ERI family.”

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit ERIdirect.com/about-us/careers to get more information or access an online application form.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com

