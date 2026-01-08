IMX Data Achieves SOC 2 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMX Data, a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare claims data for institutional clients, today announced that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 certification, validating the company’s rigorous controls related to security, availability, and confidentiality.

SOC 2 certification is an independent, third-party attestation that confirms an organization meets the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) standards for managing customer data securely. This milestone underscores IMX Data’s ongoing commitment to protecting sensitive information and meeting the compliance expectations of enterprise, institutional, and regulated clients.

“Achieving SOC 2 certification is a significant milestone for IMX Data and reflects our continued investment in building a secure, scalable, and trusted data platform,” said Jim Plante, CEO. “Our clients rely on us not only for the depth and timeliness of our healthcare data, but also for the integrity and security of the systems that support it.”

IMX Data works closely with institutional investors, and financial firms who require robust governance and security standards as part of their vendor due diligence. SOC 2 certification further strengthens IMX Data’s ability to support these organizations with confidence.

About IMX Data

IMX Data is the essential healthcare analytics platform for institutional equities investors and systematic trading firms seeking sustainable competitive advantages in one of the world's largest addressable markets. Our comprehensive healthcare claims dataset—spanning 85+ billion medical and pharmaceutical transactions across 330+ million anonymized patients—provides buy-side firms with the granular, real-time data infrastructure needed to build sophisticated trading models and generate alpha.

We deliver institutional-grade data engineered for algorithmic analysis and quant workflows. Our platform features longitudinal clinical records from 2015 to present with 400,000+ ICD, CPT, HCPCS, and National Drug Codes, enabling multi-dimensional analysis across therapeutic areas, treatment patterns, pharmaceutical adoption cycles, and healthcare provider networks. Buy-side teams leverage our data to identify emerging drug adoption trends, model prescription volume inflection points, analyze payor mix dynamics, and anticipate shifts in healthcare utilization patterns—critical signals for healthcare equities trading. With millions of new claims added daily and minimal latency delivery, IMX Data provides near real-time visibility into the evolving healthcare landscape.

Our SOC 2-certified infrastructure meets the security and governance standards demanded by institutional investors and supports seamless integration into existing trading platforms and analytical workflows. IMX Data enables quantitative researchers and portfolio managers to move beyond consensus healthcare narratives and build proprietary models grounded in transaction-level reality. SOC 2 certification, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), independently validates that IMX Data’s systems and controls meet rigorous standards for securely managing and protecting sensitive customer data, aligning with enterprise-level compliance expectations.

For Press Inquiries:

K’Lene LeCompte

Chief Business Officer

info@imxresearch.com