Impinj and EM Microelectronic Announce Gen2X Licensing Agreement

Impinj Gen2X to increase performance of EM Microelectronic endpoint ICs

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced a licensing agreement with EM Microelectronic, a semiconductor manufacturer specialized in the design and production of ultra-low power, low voltage integrated circuits (IC), to integrate Impinj Gen2X into future EM endpoint ICs.

“We are committed to enabling a broader ecosystem of product and technology providers to deliver powerful solutions to an array of market segments and use cases,” said Gahan Richardson, EVP and General Manager, Impinj Business Unit. “We’re thrilled to extend Gen2X performance advantages to EM Microelectronic, and we look forward to the future innovations that stem from this collaboration.”

“Our RAINFC dual-frequency product line greatly extends RFID capability beyond traditional RAIN RFID use cases. Gen2X integration into this and future product lines will further improve performance on proven use cases while opening the door to new industries and segments, delivering unmatched value,” said Pierre Muller, RFID BU leader at EM Microelectronic. “With demonstrated operational benefits and compatibility with Gen2 standards, we see enormous potential for future innovations across segments, leveraging the features and capabilities that Gen2X delivers.”

The next-generation, Gen2X-enabled dual-frequency ICs are expected to be commercially available in 2027. Learn more about Gen2X at http://www.impinj.com/products/technology/Gen2X.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses solve operational challenges and improve consumer experience by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.

About EM Microelectronic

EM Microelectronic, a company of the Swatch Group, designs and manufactures True Ultra-low power integrated circuits and modules for battery-operated and field-powered devices in wearable, consumer, automotive and industrial applications. A Swiss pioneer with more than 30 years’ track record in RFID, EM has been serving the market with premium solutions for small portable devices and green IoT since 1975. For more information visit www.emmicroelectronic.com.

For more information, contact:

Impinj Media Relations

Emily Schauer

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+1 206-209-2923

eschauer@impinj.com

EM Microelectronic Media Relations

Marie-Michele Cliche

Marketing and Communications Manager

+41 32 755 55 29

marketing@emmicroelectronic.com