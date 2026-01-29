Imperative Care Launches Zoom 4S Catheter to Further Advance Company’s Zoom Stroke System for Ischemic Stroke Treatment

A Pivotal Step in Optimizing the ADAPT 2.0 Technique for Speed and Simplicity with a Single System Setup

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperative Care, Inc. today announced the commercial launch and first patient cases of the new Zoom 4S Catheter – an advanced aspiration thrombectomy device representing the company’s latest innovation in ischemic stroke treatment.

The Zoom 4S Catheter was built for ease of use, empowering physicians with a device that is designed to navigate a broad range of patient anatomies. The Zoom 4S Catheter brings the benefits of the ADAPT 2.0 technique to more patients – further strengthening the company’s aim at systematization of stroke treatment. The Zoom Stroke System, now enhanced with Zoom 4S, is engineered to simplify stroke thrombectomy procedures by reducing the number of device exchanges.

The ADAPT 2.0 technique, which leverages the unique benefits of the Zoom Stroke System, was created to bring:

An intracranial 0.088” catheter closer to the clot

Aspiration through an asymmetric tip catheter with the goal of more complete clot ingestion

The enhanced power of aspiration through Continuous Dual AspiraTion (CDAT) applied to two catheters

The original ADAPT technique, initially studied and published in 20141, transformed stroke thrombectomy by demonstrating the clinical value of direct aspiration as a frontline treatment method to achieve excellent clinical and angiographic outcomes with efficiency and ease of use2. Building on the foundation of ADAPT, innovations ushered in by Imperative Care have evolved this technique to ADAPT 2.0, designed for fast, simple and effective treatment of stroke, without requiring multiple exchanges. The addition of Zoom 4S enhances this capability with a single setup that is intended to simplify the procedure.

“At Imperative Care, we believe that it is our responsibility to bring the most advanced technologies to market, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by shaping the arc of innovation in stroke care,” said Richard Leparmentier, Chief Technology Officer of Imperative Care. “With a focus on reducing treatment times and streamlining stroke procedures, we have purposefully engineered one simple Zoom setup to bring the key procedural benefits of the ADAPT 2.0 technique to more patients. With the introduction of Zoom 4S, Imperative Care is heralding this new chapter of stroke care, as we believe this combination of technologies will provide physicians with the confidence to effectively address a broad range of clot locations using a single setup.”

Dr. Chip Wiginton, D.O., Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, said: “In my early experience with Zoom 4S, I have found that it integrates seamlessly within the Zoom Stroke System, helping reduce guesswork when selecting the optimal device set-up for each patient’s anatomy. Zoom 4S also provides a purposefully designed option for employing the ADAPT 2.0 technique, offering me procedural control through a stable platform for intracranial access, reliable clot ingestion using asymmetric aspiration, and continuous dual aspiration applied to both Zoom 7X and Zoom 4S catheters. We look forward to further understanding the potential impact of this system in helping make stroke procedures faster and simpler.”

About the Zoom Products

The Zoom System is designed to be a complete stroke system from access through reperfusion for fast and effective clot removal in patients presenting with acute ischemic stroke. Imperative Care’s Zoom System consists of the Zoom 35, 4S, 45, 55, 71 and 7X Catheters, Zoom 88 Large Distal Platform, Zoom 88 Support, Zoom POD and Zoom Aspiration/Zoom POD tubing, Zoom Canister and DuoPort Canister.

All Zoom Catheters are designed with an asymmetric tip, which has been shown to provide 15% greater clot engagement area at the tip of the catheter, relative to a traditional flat-tip catheter,3 and are constructed to enable smooth tracking through challenging vasculature. For complete product information, including indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions and adverse events, visit: https://bit.ly/3yWkfEJ.

About Imperative Care, Inc.

Imperative Care is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on advancing treatments for patients suffering from thromboembolic disease, a serious medical condition caused by blood clot formation inside veins and arteries. Imperative Care was founded with the mission of bringing lifesaving treatments to patients suffering from ischemic stroke and other devastating vascular diseases caused by blood clot formation. The company’s commercially available product portfolio includes the Zoom Stroke System, the Symphony Thrombectomy System and the Prodigy Thrombectomy System. In addition to our commercial products, we are developing the Telos robotic platform*, an endovascular robotic system designed to bring greater precision and standardization to procedures and expand access to lifesaving treatment. Imperative Care is based in Campbell, Calif. https://imperativecare.com.

*Currently in development. Not approved for use or available for sale.

Indications for Use:

The Zoom System, when used with the Zoom Aspiration Pump (or equivalent vacuum pump), is indicated for use in the revascularization of patients with acute ischemic stroke secondary to intracranial large vessel occlusive disease (within the internal carotid, middle cerebral – M1 and M2 segments, basilar, and vertebral arteries) within 8 hours of last known well. Patients who are ineligible for intravenous thrombolytic drug therapy or who have not responded to thrombolytic drug therapy are candidates for treatment.

