Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features thredUP’s Tanya Brinich

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fashion–Tanya Brinich, Senior Director, Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) Client Success for thredUP is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

At thredUP, one of the largest online resale platforms that makes it easy to buy and sell secondhand, Brinich is responsible for building and growing scalable resale experiences for thredUP’s RaaS brand partners – from Clean Out loyalty programs to white-label resale shops.

“It was an honor and privilege to have Tanya on the show,” said Shegerian. “The thredUP concept is an innovative, user-friendly way to reduce clothing waste and I know our listeners will be excited to learn more about it from Tanya, a genuinely seasoned ecommerce strategy and client success leader focused on sustainability and new business models that create win-win scenarios for consumers, brands and the planet.”

“Secondhand apparel has so many benefits from a sustainability perspective,” said Brinich, “and I loved having the opportunity to speak with John on this topic.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, Samsung, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, IBM, Qualcomm, Nestlé, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., Kimberly-Clark, Timberland, UPS, Hertz, The Hershey Company, FedEx, Intel, NVIDIA, T. Rowe Price, New York City, Beyond Meat, Panasonic, EPAM, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, the NBA, the US Tennis Association, FICO, Waste Management, and a number of fascinating game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; best-selling author Ryan Holiday; Homeboy Industries founder Father Gregory Boyle; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

