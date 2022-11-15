Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Roivant Social Venture’s Lindsay Androski

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biotech–Lindsay Androski, founder, President and CEO of Roivant Social Ventures, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Roivant Social Ventures is a social impact investor and incubator focused on expanding healthcare access and improving health outcomes. In 2016, Androski joined the founding team at Roivant Sciences, where she built and led the deal team that successfully in-licensed or acquired 35 clinical-stage drug programs, and launched 16 subsidiary biotechs during her tenure, resulting in five new approved drugs to date.

Before joining Roivant, Androski served as a federal prosecutor in Alexandria, Virginia, focusing on cybercrime and national security cases, and as a trial lawyer and practice group co-chair at law firms in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles. Androski is also a Trustee of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an Executive in Residence at Duke University (where she teaches on ESG investing), and Board Chair of Incubate (a healthcare venture capital policy advocacy organization).

“It was an honor to have Lindsay on our show to tell her story and share the impactful work she is doing with Roivant, which is sure to inspire our audience,” said Shegerian. “Lindsay and her team have demonstrated what they can do in each of their program areas (Invest, Incubate and Educate) and are in full scale-up mode. It’s exciting to hear her story and about the many innovative companies Roivant Social Ventures has launched. I’m excited to follow their progress moving forward.”

“Do not shy away from the largest problems that we have, but instead focus on how you can change even small parts of them,” said Androski. “ We all can make a difference in making the world a better place.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

