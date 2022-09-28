Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Kimberly-Clark’s Lisa Morden

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corporatesustainability–Lisa Morden, Vice President of Safety, Sustainability and Occupational Health at Kimberly-Clark is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

As one of the driving forces in corporate sustainability, Lisa Morden sits at the intersection of sustainability and the global supply chain for Kimberly-Clark, the global company behind iconic consumer brands including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott and Kotex. Morden’s task is to lead an ambitious set of goals for how the company will have a lasting impact on the people it serves and the communities it touches. Under her watch, the company has made significant strides in its efforts to create positive social and environmental change.

“It was an honor and privilege to have Lisa on the show,” said Shegerian. “Kimberly-Clark has been in business for 150 years and has brought so many iconic brands while genuinely focusing on navigating its operations sustainably, so it was great to hear from a sustainability leader such as Lisa who is leading those efforts. Our audience is sure to be inspired by Lisa’s impactful career story and about the game-changing work and initiatives she is leading at Kimberly-Clark, a company whose stated purpose is ‘Better Care for a Better World.’”

“John Shegerian has tremendous passion for making the world a better place. That’s core to Kimberly-Clark’s purpose as well,” said Morden. “‘Better Care for a Better World’ serves as our call to action, challenging us to help billions of people through greater access to life’s daily essentials while working each day to reduce our impact on the planet. I appreciate the opportunity to join the Impact Podcast to discuss the challenges facing our planet in the decade ahead.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

