Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Daring’s Ross Mackay

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#daring–Ross Mackay, CEO and Founder of Daring, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

“It was rewarding to have Ross on the show to share his story and how he launched Daring, a company that is disrupting the plant-based chicken space, driving people to explore more vegan menu options,” said Shegerian. “Ross is actively opening people’s minds to a healthier and more environmentally friendly way to eat plant based with food that is delicious, healthy and totally vegan.”

“Thanks so much to John Shegerian and the Impact Podcast team for having me on today’s episode,” said Ross Mackay, CEO and Founder of Daring. “It’s great to share all the exciting things we’re doing at Daring, and relay our vision for a better, more plant based world. We’re proud to say in 2022, we sold nearly 1.8 million pounds of plant chicken, which represents over 500,000 chickens saved!”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, IBM, Qualcomm, Nestlé, BMW, The Home Depot, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., TIME, Kimberly-Clark, Timberland, Hearst, UPS, Hertz, The Hershey Company, FedEx, Intel, NVIDIA, T. Rowe Price, New York City, Beyond Meat, Panasonic, EPAM, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, Amgen, the NBA, the US Tennis Association, FICO, Waste Management, and a number of fascinating game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; best-selling author Ryan Holiday; Joanne Molinaro (The Korean Vegan); Homeboy Industries founder Father Gregory Boyle; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com.