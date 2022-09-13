Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Amie Hedblom of Ecolab

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corporatesustainability–Amie Hedblom, Senior Marketing Manager, Corporate Sustainability at Ecolab, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Hedblom is responsible for engaging Ecolab associates, customers and stakeholders on how Ecolab technologies and solutions not only deliver business outcomes that matter but do so at the highest economic and environmental return. She has a distinguished track record leading global environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting efforts and executing marketing campaigns centered around climate change, public health and food safety and security. She first joined Ecolab in 2013 as a chemical engineer and is based out of Ecolab’s global headquarters in St. Paul, MN.

“It was an honor and privilege to have Amie on the show,” said Shegerian. “She is a true innovation leader in ESG and sustainability. It was great to hear her unique career story and about the impactful and game-changing work and initiatives she and her colleagues at Ecolab are spearheading. Our audience is sure to be inspired by her the insights she shares in this discussion!”

“Ecolab’s Global Sustainability Network has given a forum to our associates to rally together and meaningfully contribute to Ecolab’s commitment to protect the environment,” said Hedblom. “Joining John Shegerian on the Impact Podcast was a great opportunity to share best practices for employee engagement on sustainability issues, which will hopefully inspire other business leaders to adopt similar initiatives within their organizations.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

