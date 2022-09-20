Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Adobe’s Amy White and Angie Bush

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adobe—Adobe’s Amy White, Global Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Angie Bush, Head of Technology for Good, are the featured guests this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

White leads corporate philanthropy, employee community engagement, environmental sustainability and technology for good initiatives across the Adobe enterprise. White is a seasoned community relations and public policy leader with 15 years of experience providing strategic leadership, education and management to non-profit organizations, national coalitions, elected officials and key constituents to advance goals and objectives.

Bush is a brand purpose leader who currently serves as Adobe’s global head of Technology for Good. With more than 15 years of experience in corporate social responsibility and strategic partnerships, she has driven high-impact initiatives and innovative projects with global industry leaders. She currently leads Adobe’s global efforts to bring impact-driven product innovation to market and engage customers and communities in leveraging technology as a force for social and environmental impact.

“It was an honor and privilege to have Amy and Angie on the show,” said Shegerian. “Adobe is a brand that is genuinely focused on navigating its innovative operations responsibly and with purpose, so it was great to hear two of the great minds leading those efforts. Our audience is sure to be inspired by Amy’s and Angie’s unique and impactful career stories and about the game-changing work and initiatives they are leading at Adobe.”

“Beyond just being a business imperative, today’s organizations have an obligation to address climate change and find greener and more efficient ways of operating to reduce emissions, conserve water and divert waste,” said White. “Adobe is committed to advancing sustainability efforts and enabling our customers to do the same through our technology. It was a pleasure speaking with John to discuss sustainability best practices and I applaud him for using his long-standing platform to call attention to the work of so many companies doing their part to make the world and environment a better place.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, Samsung, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, IBM, Qualcomm, Nestlé, Texas Instruments, Gap Inc., Timberland, UPS, Hertz, The Hershey Company, FedEx, Intel, NVIDIA, T. Rowe Price, New York City, Beyond Meat, Panasonic, EPAM, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, the NBA, the US Tennis Association, FICO, Waste Management, and a number of fascinating game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; best-selling author Ryan Holiday; Homeboy Industries founder Father Gregory Boyle; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

Contacts

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com