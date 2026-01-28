impact.com Launches Geodesix, a New Data Marketplace Connecting Premium Publishers With AI Systems

New marketplace gives AI access to licensed, trusted commerce content while ensuring publishers are fairly compensated

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--impact.com, the company behind a global ecosystem of commerce partnerships connecting brands, publishers, and creators, today announced the launch of Geodesix, a new data marketplace that provides AI systems with licensed commerce content and a clear economic model for publisher compensation.

Developed through Impact Labs, impact.com’s innovation and venture arm, Geodesix addresses a structural imbalance in the AI economy. As large language models increasingly rely on the work of journalists, reviewers, and creators to inform consumer decisions, publishers and creators typically receive little to no compensation when their content is used to generate AI-driven answers.

As AI becomes a primary channel for product discovery and recommendations, publishers face dramatic declines in traditional referral traffic. Industry data shows that AI-generated answer features can reduce user clicks on publisher links by nearly 50%, and some publishers have reported search referral losses of more than 30% as AI engines deliver answers directly without driving visits to original sites. Geodesix helps address this economic shift by establishing a clear, licensed content layer for the AI age.

“AI is built on content, but the people who create that content haven’t had a fair way to participate in the value it generates,” said Hanan Maayan, head of Impact Labs and general manager of Geodesix. “Geodesix creates a simple, transparent way for AI companies to access high-quality publisher content, and for publishers to finally get paid when their work is used.”

Geodesix works by giving AI systems approved access to trusted commerce content, such as product reviews, buying guides, listicles, tutorials, and comparisons from leading publishers and creators. When that content helps shape an AI-generated answer, Geodesix determines which content contributed and distributes revenue to publishers through a share-value model.

This builds on impact.com’s long-standing leadership in commerce partnerships and its relationships with many of the world’s largest brands and content creators.

While Geodesix was incubated within impact.com, it operates independently with its own team and platform. This allows Geodesix to move quickly and work with a broad range of AI companies, brands, and publishers, while contributing to impact.com’s long-term growth.

Geodesix is currently available to select customers, with early use cases focused on AI-powered shopping assistants and product recommendation tools. Over time, the company plans to expand into additional areas such as travel, finance, and B2B software.

