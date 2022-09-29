<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Immuta Sponsors Eight Key Stops on Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour

World Tour Sponsorship Marks the Latest Investment in Immuta and Snowflake’s Continued Partnership

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DatabricksImmuta, the leader in data access and data security, today announced that it is sponsoring eight of the 19 stops on Snowflake’s Data Cloud World Tour this fall. The Data Cloud World Tour is making 19 stops around the globe where organizations can learn about the latest innovations to Snowflake’s Data Cloud. The tour is all about exploring how organizations can use and collaborate with data in ways unimaginable just a few years ago. The Data Cloud World Tour is an opportunity to discover, learn, and experience how Snowflake’s Data Cloud can take organizations and careers to new frontiers.


This sponsorship comes on the heels of several recent partnership updates and integrations, including Immuta’s appointment as a Snowflake Ready Technology Validation Partner, the first to be named in Snowflake’s “Data Security” partner category. This year, Immuta also announced its joint data sharing solution Snowflake Data Lineage integration and an expanded Wipro partnership for advanced Snowflake solutions. As a result of Immuta and Snowflake’s partnership, organizations can more securely implement, manage, and enforce their data policies.

Immuta will be sponsoring the following stops on the Data Cloud World Tour:

  • Sydney – Sept 27, 2022
  • New York City – Sept 28, 2022
  • London – Oct 11, 2022
  • Melbourne – Oct 11, 2022
  • Auckland – Oct 20, 2022
  • Austin – Oct 27, 2022
  • Toronto – Nov 1, 2022
  • San Francisco – Nov 7, 2022

Additionally, Immuta has teamed up with ecosystem partners Sigma and Alation to host ancillary events in New York City, Chicago, Austin, Toronto, and San Francisco.

“Immuta has been a proud Snowflake partner for years as we work towards achieving our shared vision for the modern data stack,” said Moritz Plassnig, Chief Growth Officer at Immuta. “We’re thrilled to continue to build upon our partnership through our support of their much-anticipated Data Cloud World Tour and help customers around the world realize the true business value of Snowflake’s Data Cloud.”

For more information about Immuta, visit www.immuta.com.

For the latest Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour details, visit https://www.snowflake.com/data-cloud-world-tour/.

About Immuta

Immuta is the market leader in secure Data Access, providing data teams one universal platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Only Immuta can automate access to data by discovering, protecting, and monitoring data. Data-driven organizations around the world trust Immuta to speed time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta careers, click here.

Contacts

Joe Madden, joe.madden@immuta.com
Tucker Hallowell, Immuta@inkhouse.com

