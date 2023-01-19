Immuta Releases Immuta Detect for Continuous Security Monitoring

New capability provides timely insights into risky user data access behavior for enhanced cloud data security posture management

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Immuta, a data security leader, today announced the release of its latest product, Immuta Detect. With its continuous data security monitoring capabilities, Immuta Detect alerts data and security teams about risky data access behavior, enabling quicker and more accurate risk remediation and improved data security posture management across modern cloud data platforms. The product is a new key pillar of Immuta’s comprehensive Data Security Platform that provides sensitive data discovery, security and access control, and data activity monitoring. The platform uniquely integrates with the leading cloud data platforms and with existing SIEM and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) tools.

As the number of data sources and users increase in modern cloud environments, it has become difficult to monitor data usage and efficiently respond when threats arise. This is important for protecting against insider threats and maintaining compliance with rules and regulations. Existing approaches to solving this problem involve manual and slow audits across millions of log data records stored in disparate data sources. Data and security teams need better ways to monitor data access, remediate issues with precision, and quickly adapt to changing risk appetites so they can keep up with business demands.

With Immuta Detect, customers can quickly surface and prioritize data usage risks, reduce time to risk mitigation, and maintain data security by leveraging the following new features:

Advanced access behavior analytics – Immuta Detect consolidates data access logs so that data and security teams can continuously monitor and analyze changes in user behavior and data access entitlements by source, query, or user activity, as well as gain insight into security configuration and data classification changes.

– Immuta Detect consolidates data access logs so that data and security teams can continuously monitor and analyze changes in user behavior and data access entitlements by source, query, or user activity, as well as gain insight into security configuration and data classification changes. Sensitive data views and indicators – Immuta Detect provides a deep dive analysis of individual user and data activity, summarizing activity across several factors including time frame, data access events categorization, most active data sources, and sensitive data indicators.

– Immuta Detect provides a deep dive analysis of individual user and data activity, summarizing activity across several factors including time frame, data access events categorization, most active data sources, and sensitive data indicators. Risk severity detection and scoring – Immuta Detect automatically scores data based on how sensitive it is and how it is protected (such as data masking or a stated purpose for accessing it) so that data and security teams can prioritize risks and get real-time alerts about potential security incidents.

“ In the modern business landscape, organizations face a challenging dichotomy in which they need to use and share data to remain competitive but also maintain the highest standards of data security,” said Mo Plassnig, Chief Product Officer, Immuta. “ It comes down to managing your risk appetite and to do that effectively, it is vital for teams to have a comprehensive view of data access activities and risks. Immuta Detect is an important step towards meeting customer demands for a comprehensive approach to data security, from discovering sensitive data, protecting it, and monitoring its usage, to keeping data policies up to date.”

Immuta Detect is now available for private preview as part of the Immuta Data Security Platform. To learn more about this new product offering, read this Immuta blog post, and be sure to stop by Immuta’s All Access Tour London event on January 19th, 2023 to hear more about how Immuta Detect can accelerate your data security initiatives.

About Immuta



Immuta enables organizations to unlock value from their cloud data by protecting it and providing secure access. The Immuta Data Security Platform provides sensitive data discovery, security and access control, data activity monitoring, and has deep integrations with the leading cloud data platforms. Immuta is now trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world to secure their data. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta, click here.

Contacts

Tucker Hallowell, Immuta@inkhouse.com