illumynt Reports 60% Revenue Growth and Launches Global Innovation Center to Meet Rising Enterprise Security and Sustainability Demands

illumynt an intelligent, security-first technology lifecycle partner, today announced significant growth and innovation milestones that position the company as a leader in the next evolution of the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) industry—an industry increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, accelerated hardware refresh cycles, and heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Under the leadership of CEO Joerg Herbarth, illumynt continues to execute its mission to deliver intelligent, technology-driven lifecycle solutions that maximize sustainability, security, and recovery value for the world’s most compute-intensive organizations.

In 2025, ITAD became a strategic imperative. AI-driven workloads have dramatically compressed infrastructure lifecycles, while updates to NIST SP 800-88 Rev. 2, adoption of R2v3, and the expansion of global privacy frameworks have raised expectations for auditability, transparency, and verified data security. As a result, ITAD has evolved from a back-end operational function into a critical component of enterprise risk management, ESG strategy, and financial optimization.

Against this backdrop, illumynt reported 60% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025, driven by increased demand from hyperscalers, cloud providers, and data-intensive enterprises.

Key milestones include the expansion of illumynt’s Columbus, Ohio, facility to more than 190,000 square feet and its designation as the company’s Global Innovation Center of Excellence. The center focuses on advanced AI and GPU diagnostics, automated domestic NAND flash harvesting, and rare-earth magnet recovery, capabilities that are increasingly critical as AI-specific hardware enters accelerated retirement cycles.

“As AI reshapes infrastructure lifecycles, enterprises need ITAD solutions that are intelligent, auditable, and secure by design,” said Herbarth. “illumynt is building a technology-driven platform that helps organizations manage risk, recover value, and advance circularity at a global scale.”

Looking ahead to 2026, illumynt plans to expand operations into Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada, extending consistent security, quality, and transparency to multinational enterprises worldwide.

As AI continues to compress infrastructure lifecycles, enterprises are retiring unprecedented volumes of high-performance hardware—representing hundreds of billions of dollars in stranded capital globally each year. The challenge is no longer simply disposal, but how to securely recover, redeploy, and monetize these assets at scale.

illumynt is uniquely positioned to help organizations transform retired infrastructure from a compliance obligation into a strategic financial and sustainability advantage, delivering verifiable security, regulatory compliance, and maximum economic recovery.

illumynt is an intelligent, security-first technology lifecycle partner helping the world’s most compute-intensive organizations recover maximum value, ensure compliance, and advance circularity through advanced diagnostics, automation, and global execution.

