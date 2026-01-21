illumynt Appoints Chris Tejeda as Chief Revenue Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--illumynt today announced the promotion of Chris Tejeda to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), reflecting the company’s continued growth and expanding global footprint.

In his new role, Tejeda will lead illumynt’s global revenue strategy, customer engagement, and strategic partnerships as demand accelerates for secure, technology-driven IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) solutions.

“Chris has been instrumental in aligning our commercial strategy with the evolving needs of hyperscale and enterprise customers,” said CEO Joerg Herbarth. “As AI accelerates infrastructure refresh cycles and raises the bar for security and compliance, his leadership will be critical to scaling illumynt with focus, transparency, and customer trust.”

Tejeda brings extensive experience in enterprise technology services and has played a key role in illumynt’s recent momentum, including significant revenue growth and the expansion of advanced capabilities across AI/GPU diagnostics, automation, and value recovery.

