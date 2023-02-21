IKS Health expands its Advisory Board by bringing more like-minded healthcare executives together in its mission to enable better, safer and more efficient care

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IKS Health is a Provider Enablement Platform that enables providers to deliver better, safer and more efficient care through a strategic blend of technology and expertise. IKS’ solutions help provider groups create a physician-led and patient-centric care delivery model. IKS enables providers to be the co-navigators of the patient’s care journey through the continuum of care, with the aim of restoring joy and viability to the practice of medicine by giving providers the tools and resources they need to focus on what matters most – the patient.

IKS Health Advisory Board, formed in 2014, has been instrumental in guiding IKS on industry and regulatory trends to help stay ahead of the market curve and build pragmatic and innovative solutions that deliver tangible impact on the quadruple aim. Twice-a-year, the Advisory Board meets with other healthcare executives, industry leaders, academics and thought-leaders to discuss matters of importance in healthcare. Under the leadership of Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and CEO, IKS Health and Dr. Scott Hayworth, Senior Vice President & Chief Physician Liaison Officer, Optum Health and Chair, IKS Health Advisory Board, the board has played a pivotal role in helping IKS Health succeed in its mission.

Today, IKS Health announced an expansion of its Advisory Board by adding five new members to help continue its mission. The five new members are:

– Mary E. Klotman, M.D., Dean, Vice Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer, Duke University – Dr. Klotman is a pioneering physician-scientist and accomplished leader in academic medicine. Dr. Klotman’s research interests are focused on the molecular pathogenesis of Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 (HIV-1) infection, as well as the development of lentiviral vectors for vaccine delivery. While at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine in New York, she led the Division of Infectious Disease and co-directed Mount Sinai’s Global Health and Emerging Pathogens Institute. She assumed the role of Chairman of the Department of Medicine at Duke in 2010 where she currently serves as Dean of the School of Medicine, Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs and Chief Academic Officer for Duke Health. Dr. Klotman is the editor of the Annual Review of Medicine, an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine, and a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. She is a past president of the Association of American Physicians and a past president of the Association of Professors of Medicine.

– Keith (Tony) A. Jones, M.D., Chief Physician Executive, UAB Health System. Dr. Jones received his Medical Degree from the University of Alabama (UA) School of Medicine in 1986. He completed an anesthesiology residency and postgraduate studies at Mayo Clinic, which included advanced training in Neuroanesthesia and a Postdoctoral NIH Research fellowship. Dr. Jones was a member of the faculty of the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and practiced in the Department of Anesthesiology at Mayo Clinic for 15 years, and then served as the Alfred Habeeb Professor and Chair of the Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) from July 2006 to October 2017. Dr. Jones is currently the President of the University of Alabama Health Services Foundation and the Chief Physician Executive of the UAB Health System. Dr. Jones also serves on the Joint Operating Leadership Council for UAB Medicine and the Executive Cabinet of the UAB Health System, as well as the Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs in the UA School of Medicine.

– Paul Klotman, M.D., FACP, President & CEO, Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Klotman began serving as President and CEO of Baylor College of Medicine on Sept. 1, 2010. He received his B.S. degree in 1972 from the University of Michigan and his M.D. from Indiana University in 1976. He completed his medicine and nephrology training at Duke University Medical Center. He stayed at Duke as a faculty member, rising to the rank of associate professor of medicine before moving to the NIH in 1988, where he became chief of the molecular medicine section in the laboratory of developmental biology. In 1993, he became chief of the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory in the NIDR/NIH. In 1994, he moved to Mount Sinai School of Medicine as the Irene and Dr. Arthur M. Fishberg Professor of Medicine and the chief of the division of nephrology. In 2001, he was selected to be the chair of the Samuel Bronfman Department of Medicine of the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. At Baylor, he oversees the only private health science university in the Greater Southwest, with research funding of nearly $400 million. The medical school is ranked as one of the top 25 for research and one of the top ten for primary care by U.S. News and World Report.

– Mary Jo Williamson, Chief Administrative Officer, Mayo Clinic Laboratories – Ms. Williamson is the chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic Laboratories, the global leader in turning test results into clinical answers, providing advanced testing and pathology services for 4,000 health care organizations, in addition to other diagnostic services in the biopharma and cardiovascular spaces. She was previously the chief administrative officer for Administration at Mayo Clinic’s Rochester campus, served as the chair for Practice Administration at Mayo Clinic, as well as the director for the Mayo Clinic Care Network. In her more than thirty-year career at Mayo Clinic, she has also been a member of the Mayo Clinic Board of Governors and the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees. Outside of her Mayo Clinic responsibilities, Ms. Williamson currently serves as chair of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and a board member of Resoundant, and has previously served as a board member of CentraCare Health System in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Prior to working for Mayo Clinic, she worked in the Strategic Services Division of Anderson Consulting and as director of budgeting for Rose Medical Center in Denver, Colorado.

– Sanjay Shetty, M.D., MBA – Dr. Shetty is the incoming lead for Centerwell, Humana’s health care services business. In his new role, he will report to Humana President and CEO Bruce Broussard and will serve as a member of Humana’s Management Team starting April 1. Previously, as President of Steward Health Care System, Sanjay Shetty, M.D., led day-to-day operations and strategy for Steward Health Care’s integrated health system in the United States, including 39 hospitals, a large multispecialty medical group, and Steward’s accountable care organization. Prior to being named to the newly created role of President of Steward Health Care System in March 2021, Dr. Shetty most recently served as President of Steward’s South Region. Throughout his tenure at Steward, Dr. Shetty has also held the roles of President of Steward Medical Group and President of Steward Health Care Network, as well as Vice President of Radiology, bringing a breadth of knowledge to this role to benefit Steward’s patients, providers and staff.

“Our Advisory Board has always acted as a beacon of thought-leadership and shaped our journey to build a comprehensive Provider Enablement Platform. We have been fortunate to receive the guidance, wisdom and expertise of internationally recognized thought-leaders from some of the most revered and successful healthcare organizations known for providing some of the best care, research and experience in the World,” said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and CEO, IKS Health. He added, “the recent expansion will turbo-charge our efforts in enhancing our platform and bringing it more prominently to a healthcare ecosystem that is looking to adopt pragmatic solutions to address the mounting challenges of staffing shortage, demand-supply gap in care, shrinking operating margins and rising overall cost of care delivery.”

Dr. Keith (Tony) Jones and Dr. Mary Klotman will also join our Board of Directors with the aim of strengthening our governance and adding more expertise and cross-pollination across our Advisory Board and the Board of Directors.

About IKS Health

IKS Health’s Provider Enablement Platform delivers data-driven value and expertise across the care journey that enables provider enterprises to achieve clinical, financial and operational excellence at scale. Supporting health care providers through every function of the patient visit, IKS Health is a leading partner for provider enterprises looking to effectively scale, improve quality and achieve cost savings through integrated technology and forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2006, the 6,500+ member strong workforce at IKS Health includes over 1,250 physicians, over 300 technologists along with nearly 4,000 Revenue Cycle Management and Coding professionals and manages more than $5.0 billion in revenue with more than 35,000 client physicians in its install base throughout the United States. For more information, visit ikshealth.com.

