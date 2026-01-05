Ikotek USA Expands Manufacturing to Mexico, Boosting Capacity and Ensuring TAA-compliant Supply

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ikotek USA, Inc., a leading IoT original design manufacturer (ODM) headquartered in San Diego, CA, USA, today announces the expansion of its manufacturing operations through SpeedTech Corp. in Mexico, enhancing production capacity, eliminating reliance on Asia-only manufacturing, strengthening its ability to supply customers with TAA-compliant products.

By expanding its manufacturing operations in this manner, Ikotek has enabled greater production diversity across regions and facilities and reducing reliance on any single geography. This allows customers to balance volume, cost, and compliance requirements more effectively. As a result, Ikotek delivers a more robust, responsive, and diversified manufacturing footprint to support customers’ evolving production needs.

“Establishing production in Mexico gives us a new level of manufacturing diversity that will strongly resonate with our customers,” said Joe Peterson, CEO, Ikotek USA Inc. “With production now available in North America, we can help ease tariff pressures while also enabling customers to meet stringent regional compliance requirements, unlocking new market opportunities.”

The expansion of manufacturing into Mexico enables Ikotek USA Inc. to support customers in delivering products that are compliant with the Trade Agreements Act (TAA), a United States federal law that governs trade agreements.

The increase in capacity takes advantage of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA), the trade pact that replaced NAFTA and governs economic relations among the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Due to this agreement and with production now available in North America, many of the tariff-related challenges faced by Ikotek customers are significantly reduced.

Ikotek will exhibit at CES on stand 10363

About Ikotek USA, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ikotek’s core focus is on the enterprise market as it looks to develop ODM solutions to take full advantage of IoT, covering technologies from cellular connectivity, including NB-IoT and 5G, to satellite connections and from well-established IT to relative newcomers such as artificial intelligence IoT (AIoT).

