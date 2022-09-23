iHeartMedia and Neustar First to Include Broadcast Radio in End-to-End Marketing Attribution

New solution combines iHeart’s unparalleled audio reach with Neustar’s industry-leading marketing attribution solution to measure consumer engagement and the sales impact of broadcast radio alongside all other advertising channels

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, announced today a new partnership with iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America, to include broadcast radio in end-to-end marketing attribution. The solution expands the Neustar Unified Measurement Solution, which spans Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) and Marketing Attribution solution to include the iHeart broadcast radio universe. Neustar is the first attribution service to unify the measurement of radio, which reaches over 90 percent of Americans a month, with all other channels into one platform. This innovation provides critical insights into the incremental contribution the massive reach of broadcast radio has on consumer purchase behavior.

The inclusion of radio in Neustar’s measurement solution is the only solution to seamlessly integrate iHeart’s radio engagement data with Neustar’s customer-level marketing attribution models. Neustar marketing attribution solutions leverage more comprehensive identity and machine learning capabilities available, which power advanced identity resolution and marketing analytics for 70% of Fortune 100 brands.

“The scale and effectiveness of broadcast radio is undeniable,” said Brian Kaminsky, Chief Data Officer and President of Revenue Strategies, iHeartMedia. “Now with Neustar, we are able to offer brands a new level of granular user-level consumer analysis, to ensure that all media channels –including broadcast radio, are used to optimize their marketing plans and drive the results they are seeking.”

The partnership, first announced at iHeartMedia’s AudioCon 2022 conference, provides a more complete picture of the important role that broadcast radio plays in today’s multi-channel advertising world. With these tools, advertisers can now better understand consumers’ behavior, inclusive of broadcast radio, to measure and optimize their marketing investments holistically across channels.

“iHeartMedia has always been at the forefront of measurement and attribution and we are excited to help marketers gain more visibility into how their broadcast radio investments are impacting the customer journey,” said Joe Pagano, VP, Consulting Services at Neustar. “By adding broadcast radio at scale to our current streaming audio measurement capabilities, we’ve completed the audio measurement picture.”

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, is a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk and communications that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections. home.neustar

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®. A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people. https://www.transunion.com

