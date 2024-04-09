Home Business Wire iHealthScreen Inc. is Awarded a US Patent on Glaucoma Detection, Which Is...
iHealthScreen Inc. is Awarded a US Patent on Glaucoma Detection, Which Is Based on AI and Color Fundus Imaging

Earlier the company was awarded the Late Age-related Macular Degeneration Screening and Prediction Model. iHealthScreen is the first company that was awarded two US patents by the USPTO on AMD and Glaucoma screening/prediction and can be used in primary care (PCP) settings

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIiPredictTM glaucoma detection model provides a fully automated detection report for glaucoma which can be implemented in the primary care settings for screening and detection of early-stage glaucoma. The full US patent was awarded by USPTO on March 26, 2024. Earlier the results were published in a scientific journal and the results will be presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2024. The early screening and detection of glaucoma can potentially help prevent the progression to severe glaucoma and save millions of people from blindness.


Once high-resolution images of the patient’s eyes/retina have been captured using a color fundus camera and submitted to the iPredictTM AI System, the glaucoma detection results are available in a fully automated report in less than 60 seconds. The entire test which includes color retinal imaging and the automated AI-based glaucoma report generation can easily and reliably be completed within 5 minutes.

Glaucoma detection offers an overall accuracy of 94.3% for identifying an individual with glaucoma.

iPredict’s glaucoma detection model can be used as follows:

  • iPredict-glaucoma report will produce which will indicate referable (i.e., early to severe glaucoma) or non-referable glaucoma (not glaucoma). For referable glaucoma subjects, patients will be referred to the glaucoma specialists.

The company also has AI-based screening tools for early diagnosis of diabetic retinopathy, AMD and glaucoma which are CE certified, MHRA/UK and TGA/Australian health approved.

If referable stage disease is detected for any of these conditions, the iPredict automated report recommends a visit to an Ophthalmologist for appropriate treatment. Otherwise, in accordance with standards of care, a follow-up visit is suggested (example, screening again in one year).

iPredict is indicated for use by healthcare providers in clinics, hospitals, or other healthcare facilities to automatically detect DR, AMD, and glaucoma suspects.

iHealthScreen company is open to partnerships within its products. For more information: https://www.iHealthScreen.org

Contacts

Alauddin Bhuiyan, Ph.D.

CEO, iHealthScreen Inc.

E: bhuiyan@ihealthscreen.org
T: +1 718 926 9000

