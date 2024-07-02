IgniteTech Announced as Visionary Sponsor for IMAGINE AI LIVE 2024

The future of artificial intelligence takes center stage in New York City this July as IgniteTech proudly returns to Imagine AI Live to showcase its innovative AI solutions.





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IgniteTech is proud to announce its participation as a Visionary Sponsor at Imagine AI Live, a one-day event held in partnership with Cornell Tech on July 12, 2024, in New York City. This impactful event will explore the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and its transformative effects across various industries and professions.

This action-packed one-day event, happening July 12th in partnership with Cornell Tech, will immerse attendees in the latest AI breakthroughs transforming industries.

“It’s great to have IgniteTech back as a sponsor after they joined us for the inaugural Imagine AI Live in Los Angeles this past March,” said Chris Madden, co-founder of Imagine AI Live, “Their cutting-edge AI innovations were a major highlight then, and we can’t wait to see what they’ll showcase in New York.”

“We’re thrilled to be back at Imagine AI Live,” said Eric Vaughan, CEO of IgniteTech, “I’m looking forward to being back on the main stage, sharing our latest AI breakthroughs, and connecting with other innovators who are driving the future of artificial intelligence across industries.”

Imagine AI Live features over 30 AI thought leaders across an action-packed agenda. Attendees can expect immersive workshops demystifying vital AI concepts like prompt engineering and enterprise strategy. A series of visionary keynotes and panels will explore paradigm shifts—from generative AI to autonomous agents. An AI showcase will reveal game-changing products, including IgniteTech’s AI CoPilot technology integrated across a dozen leading solutions.

As a Visionary Sponsor, IgniteTech plays a pivotal role in supporting the event’s mission to foster learning, discovery, and the application of AI in business. IgniteTech’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement aligns perfectly with the core values of Imagine AI Live.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit www.imagineai.live.

ABOUT IGNITETECH

Founded in 2010, IgniteTech is a leading AI-first enterprise software company. With a track record of successful acquisitions and rapid innovation, IgniteTech’s solutions power businesses worldwide. The recent announcements of AI product visions and enhancements across its entire portfolio highlight IgniteTech’s commitment to transforming its offerings with AI-centric innovative solutions.

ABOUT IMAGINEAI

Imagine AI Live is the world’s first immersive event focused on enterprise AI, created by a team of enterprise technology veterans, AI industry leaders, and entrepreneurs. With extensive experience in enterprise software, creative design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and advertising, the founders aim to showcase artificial intelligence’s transformative potential for businesses.

