iFIT and Huge Launch “Realms You Can’t Reach,” a New Category of Cinematic Fitness Experiences Built With AI

Huge partnered with iFIT to design a scalable, long-form content system using generative AI to create premium fitness worlds that can’t be filmed in the real world.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Huge, a design and technology company, has partnered with iFIT, the global leader in connected fitness content and technology, to conceptualize, design, and produce a groundbreaking new series of cinematic fantasy running experiences. Powered by Google’s Veo 3 technology, the “Realms You Can’t Reach” series features five AI-generated running, jogging, and walking videos that allow iFIT members to move through immersive worlds that are physically impossible to shoot with traditional production methods.

Rather than using AI as a novelty or replacement for existing formats, Huge helped iFIT define a clear creative strategy: use generative technology to build worlds that expand what fitness content can be—while complementing iFIT’s trainer-led programming and library.

Leveraging AI as an immersive world-building tool, Huge produced five seamless, 20–30-minute POV runs set across prehistoric pasts, mythic landscapes, and imagined futures. Using a custom creative pipeline that combined narrative storyboarding, Midjourney visual benchmarks, Veo 3 video generation, and first-of-its-kind long-form stitching, Huge delivered broadcast-quality experiences at a length and scale not previously possible with generative video, each paired with either original sound design or custom music scores.

“These new treadmill-based immersive runs showcase how AI can be used as a serious production tool, one that unlocks entirely new creative territory,” said Eric Vienna, Creative Director at Huge. “Our role was to apply strong creative direction and human judgment to ensure the technology served the experience, not the other way around. The result is premium fitness content that feels cinematic, intentional, and genuinely new.”

Expanding the World’s Best Fitness Library

iFIT introduced the new workout format to members on January 12, 2026. The “Realms You Can’t Reach” series is the latest installment of immersion experiences in iFIT’s more than 10,000-workout content library, which includes the “Trainer Games” reality series, “SmartAdjust” technology, and partnerships with top-tier brands such as F45, Club Pilates, and Ergatta.

“We didn’t use AI to replace what already works, we used it to unlock what’s never been possible before,” said Jeremy McCarty, Chief Subscription & Content Officer at iFIT. “By designing worlds specifically for training, we’re delivering experiences that feel cinematic, intentional and built for performance.”

AI as Production System, Not as Gimmick

Huge’s collaboration with iFIT introduces an entirely new content category in fitness: long-form, cinematic fantasy worlds designed specifically for treadmill workouts. The work demonstrates how AI can function as a production accelerator and creative enabler, not as a shortcut or substitute for human creativity, while establishing a repeatable model for future content development.

Huge has been integrating generative AI into real client work since 2023, applying the technology to solve concrete business challenges—from scaling content libraries to unlocking new experiential formats—without sacrificing craft or quality. This project reinforces Huge’s position as the premier partner that helps brands move beyond experimentation to build durable, differentiated products and intelligent experiences (IX) powered by AI.

