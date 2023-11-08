iDonate, a Leading Digital fundraising solution provider for nonprofits, appoints Brad Little as Chief Executive Officer

Industry veteran to focus on accelerating next phase of growth of its new donor-centric 2.0 platform designed to raise more for good causes

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iDonate, Inc., the leading provider of donor-centric, high performing digital fundraising solutions for nonprofits, today announced that Brad Little has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Little will focus on catalyzing the growth of the business around iDonate’s recently released 2.0 platform, the industry’s first solution to build-in optimization capabilities that enable today’s nonprofits to acquire, convert, and retain more donors and raise more donations through growing communities of cause advocates.









Little brings significant experience in developing, growing, and scaling businesses around industry-leading products like iDonate. He spent nearly five years at Blackbaud leading their payments and online giving business units. Prior to Blackbaud, Little spent four years managing Global Marketing Solutions teams at Meta in the UK. Prior to Meta, he had roles at Nielsen and led a joint venture with Nielsen and McKinsey in EMEA.

“I’m thrilled to join iDonate which successfully deploys technology at scale to drive measurable outcomes for organizations, helping them better fulfill their missions. iDonate’s new platform is a game-changing step forward that will ensure this well-funded, innovative, and growing company will continue to thrive,” says Little.

Little succeeds Ray Gary, Founder of iDonate. Gary was the visionary and chief architect behind the iDonate 2.0 platform who successfully led the company through its formative growth years. Nearly all iDonate customers have transitioned to the new 2.0 platform in less than a year, leveraging best-in-class fundraising tools. As Chairman of the Advisory Board, Gary will now focus his time and energy engaging with key customers, industry partners and providing continued market insights to the Company.

As Jada Hoerr, Chief Resource Officer of Midwest Food Bank said, “Partnering with iDonate was the right choice to help us more easily raise more funds. Their tools and exceptional customer service have enabled us to continue to grow and connect with our donors in a whole new way. We are particularly excited about Brad’s appointment to help support our continued growth.”

“We are thrilled to have Brad join iDonate with his combination of leadership experience and deep industry expertise,” said Andy Newcomb, iDonate Board Director and Managing Partner at MissionOG. “iDonate has built significant momentum and is well-positioned for rapid growth and category leadership. I look forward to working closely with Brad and the rest of our management team to execute on our mission to help nonprofit organizations optimize their digital fundraising efforts.”

As digital giving continues to expand, iDonate will scale as well, investing its resources towards further innovative platform development designed to drive measurable results for customers and delight donors, and hiring additional talent to support its growth.

About iDonate

iDonate is the leading fundraising software provider that exists to grow nonprofits and create a more generous world. Through giving channels such as website, peer-to-peer, text, and events, nonprofits can empower donors with the personalized experiences they are accustomed to online. The digital giving system uses integrated payment applications, performance analytics, and success coaching to ensure immediate and enduring growth. Launched in 2012 and headquartered in Plano, Texas, iDonate represents the top nonprofits in faith, education, human services, and healthcare. Through a commitment to generosity and innovation, iDonate has become the world’s standard for donation processing technology.

For more information on iDonate, visit www.idonate.com.

Contacts

Rebekah Proctor



rproctor@idonate.com