Idols Celebrity Platform and Xerxes Frechiani Signs Exclusive License Agreement for South America with Utherverse

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Utherverse, one of the largest metaverse platforms in the world, has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Idols, the celebrity-fan experience platform. Idols will have the exclusive rights in South America to use the Utherverse IP and patents to sign deals with companies, brands and celebrities to build out the authentic licensed metaverse.

Idols (https://www.myidols.io/) was founded by celebrity entrepreneur Xerxes Frechiani (https://www.instagram.com/doublex), known as “Double X.” The Idols platform is designed to connect fans with celebrities, allowing aggressive expansion of cryptocurrency and web 3.0 to the mass market. Idols clients include global celebrities, athletes, singers, actors, public figures, youtubers, gamers, influencers and many others.

“We wanted to work exclusively with Utherverse because of their exceptional ability to deliver hyper-realistic virtual experiences,” said Frechiani. “Idols is all about giving fans something they cannot get anywhere else and Utherverse is the perfect partner to enable us to do this better than anyone else.”

Celebrities signed with Idols will either have their own Idols-created metaverse on Utherverse or be part of the Idols metaverse. Fans will be able to interact and engage with celebrities using Idols tokens, or in some cases the celebrity’s own branded fan token. Fans can have celebrity experiences such as virtual concerts, backstage access, after-parties, premieres as well as being able to purchase exclusive virtual merchandise.

“This is the natural marriage of a celebrity-based platform such as Idols and Utherverse,” said Brian Shuster, founder and CEO of Utherverse. “Idols will be creating a celebrity-driven virtual world offering fans exclusive and intimate experiences, many of which would never be available in a non-virtual environment.”

Utherverse generates revenue from custom metaverse building services, sales of NFTs and a variety of business verticals including advertising/marketing, shopping/retail, conferences/conventions, education, dating, lifestyle, entertainment events/performances, VIP experiences and virtual offices.

Utherverse is a metaverse platform that enables developers to build interconnected virtual worlds, provides hyper-realistic immersive experiences for consumers and opportunities for companies to market and monetize their products and services. The Utherverse platform was launched in 2005 by internet visionary Brian Shuster. A beta version of the next generation Utherverse platform is expected to launch in late 2022. The platform has served 50 million+ users with 32 billion+ virtual commerce transactions. Utherverse has more than 40 patents critical toward operating large-scale metaverses. The company is based in British Columbia, Canada. More information can be found online at Utherverse.io; Twitter/Instagram: @Utherverse; Facebook: /UtherverseDigital; LinkedIn: /utherverse-digital-inc/; Telegram: /UtherverseAnnouncements; Discord: /Utherverse.io.

