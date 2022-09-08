IDI Consulting Joins the Fight Against Heart Disease and Stroke in Pittsburgh

2022 Pittsburgh Heart Walk supporting the American Heart Association sponsored by IDI Consulting

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITPittsburgh–IDI Consulting is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Pittsburgh Heart Walk happening on September 17th at Point State Park. Join IDI Consulting and other heroes in the community and walk together in the fight against heart disease and stroke. Donations will directly fund research done by the American Heart Association, teach thousands how to save lives through CPR training, and ensure everyone has access to quality healthcare.

Heart disease and stroke are the number one and number five leading causes of death in the United States. Every step in the fight against heart disease and stroke makes a real impact on lives. By supporting the 2022 Pittsburgh Heart Walk, IDI Consulting and donors across the country are directly helping the community.

“The Heart Walk is a way everyone can help save lives and support our community,” said Barry Lynch, Managing Partner at IDI Consulting. “We are proud to sponsor a cause that goes beyond just one event and hopes additional donors will join in this fight. Help us save the lives of kids born with congenital heart defects and adults struggling with heart disease.”

Become a champion for health and well-being. Donations to IDI Consulting’s Heart Walk campaign bring the satisfaction in helping fund the next medical breakthrough in treating heart disease and stroke. Help support IDI Consulting and the American Heart Association in seeing a world free from heart disease and stroke by donating at https://bndfr.com/h4qrd.

The 2022 Pittsburgh Heart Walk will be held on September 17, 2022, at Point State Park, located at 601 Commonwealth Place in Pittsburgh. Check in begins at 8 a.m. and the Heart Walk will kick off at 10 a.m. To register for the Heart Walk, go to https://www2.heart.org/site/TR?fr_id=7062&pg=entry.

About IDI Consulting

Located in Pittsburgh, PA, New York City, NY, and Houston, TX, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technological methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

Contacts

William Thomas, Managing Partner



IDI Consulting



wat@idi-net.com