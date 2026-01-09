IDEXX Laboratories to Release 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

WESTBROOK, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, has scheduled the release of its 2025 fourth quarter and full year financial results for Monday, February 2, 2026, before the market opens. The Company will conduct an analyst conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on that day.

Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call, transcript of prepared remarks, and the Q4 2025 Earnings Snapshot through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

The live call also will be accessible by telephone. To listen to the live conference call, please dial 1-800-330-6730 or 1-213-279-1575 and reference passcode 263206.

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions—to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500™ Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries and territories. For more information about IDEXX, visit www.idexx.com.

