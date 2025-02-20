Ideagen celebrates multiple wins in G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards

NOTTINGHAM, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EMEA--Ideagen, a global provider of compliance software, has earned multiple honors in G2's 2025 Best Software Awards, a recognition made especially meaningful as it’s based on feedback from customers.

Ideagen has been named one of the Best UK Software Companies, Best EMEA Software Companies, Best Governance, Risk & Compliance Software Products and Best Financial Services Software Products.

John Molamphy, Chief Technology Officer at Ideagen, said: “We are honored to receive these G2 Software Awards, which highlight the trust our customers place in us to deliver clarity and confidence to regulated industries.

“Customer reviews play a crucial role in guiding purchasing decisions and providing valuable insight into the impact we’re making. It’s incredibly meaningful to see our software validated by the very people who rely on it daily – the safe hands and trusted voices that protect our world.

“The feedback inspires us to keep innovating and driving our customers' success. They are a vital part of our journey, and we are deeply grateful for their continued support.”

Ideagen was awarded 12th position for Best UK Software Companies and 35 for Best EMEA Software Companies.

In addition, they received the following honors:

Top 20 in Best Governance, Risk & Compliance Software Products for Ideagen CompliSpace

35 in Best Governance, Risk & Compliance Software Products for Ideagen Internal Audit

43 in Best Governance, Risk & Compliance Software Products for Ideagen WorkRite

48 in Best Governance, Risk & Compliance Software Products for Ideagen Risk Management

37 in Best Financial Services Software Products for Ideagen Audit Analytics

G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data.

“The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever,” said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. “With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we’re proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year’s honorees!”

Ideagen is dedicated to the safety and sustainability of regulated and high-compliance industries worldwide. More than 16,000 customers trust Ideagen to support them with their risk, quality, safety, compliance and operational efficiency.

Their global customer base includes more than 1,000 government organizations, nine of the top 10 global aerospace and defense corporations, 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, nine of the top 10 accounting firms, more than 900 hospital and healthcare centers, 250 global aviation organizations, 65% of the top 20 global food and drink brands as well as some of the leading companies in mining, construction and energy.

Some of the customer feedback that influenced the ranking include:

“It helps me to create faster and more precise reports and helps to easily identify and mitigate project deviations in the process. It has been a great tool to help us in managing compliances at our workplace.”

“I think it's one of the best platforms in [the] current market that is user friendly and easy to use and it helps us to control and manage all aspects of the document creation and review process.”

“Ideagen is very intuitive; easy for associates to navigate. Controls are outstanding. Hands down great QMS!! To top it off customer service is fantastic!”

“It offers efficient planning, execution, and reporting capabilities, ensuring adherence to regulatory standards and organizational policies. The software's user-friendly interface facilitates streamlined workflows, enhancing productivity and accuracy in audit processes.”

Rebecca Watson

Head of Marketing Communications

rebecca.watson@ideagen.com