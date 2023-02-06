IDC MarketScape Names Medidata a Leader in Life Science R&D Risk-Based Monitoring Solutions Vendor Assessment

IDC MarketScape noted:

“Consider Medidata when seeking a unified modular cloud -based technology platform, technology implementation and integration, key risk indicator (KRI) libraries, strong RBQM domain expertise, training, and intelligent site selection for RBQM.”

-based technology platform, technology implementation and integration, key risk indicator (KRI) libraries, strong RBQM domain expertise, training, and intelligent site selection for RBQM." "Medidata's analytics models are based on rich historical and industry benchmark data sets across thousands of trials and sites, providing insights across the trial life cycle."

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape “ Worldwide Life Science R&D Risk-Based Monitoring Solutions 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48061722).” The IDC MarketScape assessment evaluated Medidata’s comprehensive RBQM (Risk-Based Quality Management) capabilities including Medidata Detect, which provides clinical operations teams with the ability to proactively monitor and mitigate risks to data integrity and patient safety.

“ Our position in the IDC MarketScape comes from the success our customers gain with Medidata’s industry-leading analytics, Detect, and our Professional Services offering,” said Fareed Melhem, senior vice president, Medidata AI. “ Clinical trials are faster and have vastly more data than ever before, requiring a seismic shift in how clinical operations and data management teams can–and should–monitor and analyze those data to derive actionable insights.”

Medidata Detect is the end-to-end data and risk surveillance platform, providing cross-functional operational teams with the ability to identify, document, monitor, and mitigate risks to data integrity, and patient safety. Detect users have access to role-based activities and workflows supported by real-time data, visualizations, and automated insights for better planning and increased efficiency.

As with all of its solutions, RBQM customers are supported by the Medidata Professional Services team – recognized experts with deep clinical trial expertise. The team supports rapid implementation and client enablement, process improvements, change management, business transformation, and plays a critical role in ROI maximization.

About the IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 2,000+ customers and partners access the world’s most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

