IDC MarketScape Again Names Aria Systems a Leader for Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US48786022, September 2022). Aria Systems has now been positioned in the Leaders category in all three of the IDC MarketScape reports focused on subscription billing and management.1 This latest recognition follows a thorough evaluation of Aria’s corporate strategy and platform capabilities.

According to the report, “Customers praised the maturity and flexibility of Aria Systems’ platform (e.g., monetization models, integrations, user personas) to work in their complex enterprise environment along with the close services/support relationship to ensure the platform addresses the customer’s current and near-future needs. One customer said that Aria Systems is like its business bloodstream, a critical partner in its business.”

The report also noted, “Customers cited several attributes that enabled business model agility, including industry-focused solutions that bundle necessary capabilities, attribute-based pricing catalog, no-code workflow automation, prepaid credit support, real-time rating and mediation, and professional services that understand their industry.”

Finally, the report noted, “Aria Systems has the trust of its customers and several capabilities that make it a platform for their future, including dunning, data streaming, online learning, marketplace support, wide variety of integrations, microservices-based architecture, no-code workflow tool, and the support of Aria Systems’ deployment on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Network platforms.”

Vendors included in this IDC MarketScape are those targeting enterprises with complex billing needs, more than half of whom are still using legacy ERP, spreadsheets, and outdated manual processes. As these enterprises adopt recurring business models, they not only require enhanced billing capabilities but also the ability to efficiently manage the entire lifecycle process to ensure customer happiness. Since its inception, Aria has been providing Active Orchestration as an underpinning of its technology for customers spanning multiple industries, elevating the role of a billing system to that of a central hub in customer ecosystems.

“It is an honor to be named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape in the areas of billing and subscription management,” said Tom Dibble, President & CEO, Aria Systems. “We believe this latest IDC MarketScape report reaffirms the power of Aria’s cloud-native SaaS subscription and usage billing platform to support large B2B, B2C, or B2B2X companies that have complex business models and need a robust, scalable, and resilient solution that can monetize those models at scale, no matter what the future brings. Our positioning confirms that Aria continues to serve as a critical business partner to our clients, prepared to help accelerate recurring revenue growth and meet all current and future billing needs.”

For more details, download an excerpt of the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications here.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Aria Systems:

Aria Systems’ cloud-native SaaS usage and subscription billing platform is the analysts’ choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Comcast, Experian, Philips, Subaru, and VMware depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value, and grow recurring revenue through subscription, usage-based, and one-time offerings. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

1 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Subscription Management Applications 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment, Dec 2019; Doc #US44867519 and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Subscription Relationship Management 2017 Vendor Assessment, Nov 2017; Doc #US43172417”

