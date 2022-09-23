IDC Government Insights 6th Annual Smart Cities North America Awards Open for Submissions

Winners featured at the 2023 Smart Cities Connect Conference; 14 categories recognized

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDCGovernmentInsights—IDC Government Insights announced today that applications are open for the sixth annual Smart Cities North America Awards (SCNAA), designed to highlight best practice examples of urban innovation in technology and data, partnerships, funding models, and community engagement. Any organization can nominate a project or initiative that has been implemented, including the municipality itself, state or provincial agencies, solutions providers, and other partners. Deadline for submission is December 16, 2022. To nominate a project or initiative or to learn more about SCNAA, please visit https://bit.ly/SCNAA23.

The annual awards highlight successful Smart City projects and initiatives in North America. Smart Cities North America Awards will be presented to the winning initiatives at an awards ceremony at the Smart Cities Connect conference being held in Denver, CO, May 15-18th. Winning municipalities will have the opportunity to present their project and learn from their peers. The Smart Cities Connect Conference and Expo offers the most comprehensive conference, exposition, and accelerator of smart city innovation in North America. To learn more about the event visit https://spring.smartcitiesconnect.org.

Award categories include:

Administration

Civic Engagement

Data-Driven Policing

Next-Generation Emergency Services

Digital Equity and Accessibility

Economic Development, Tourism, Arts, Libraries, Culture, Open Spaces

Education

Public Health and Social Services

Smart Buildings

Smart Water

Sustainable Infrastructure

Transportation – Connected & Autonomous Vehicles, Public Transit, Ride-Hailing/Ride-Sharing

Transportation – Infrastructure

Urban Planning and Land Use

“Recognition in our annual award program has become a mark of distinction for successful smart city use cases, designed to help other municipalities emulate best practices and foster mutually beneficial partnerships with leading technology vendors to deliver innovative solutions,” said Ruthbea Yesner, vice president, IDC Government Insights and Smart Cities. “We look forward to featuring the game changers that are revolutionizing cities across North America in our 2023 program.”

For additional information about these awards or to speak with Ruthbea Yesner, please contact Sarah Murray at 781-378-2674 or sarah@attunecommunications.com.

