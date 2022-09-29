IDC Financial Insights Recognizes CSI as a Top Fintech Provider for 11th Consecutive Year

PADUCAH, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has been named by IDC Financial Insights to its “2022 IDC FinTech Rankings” for the 11th consecutive year. The annual ranking highlights the top 100 global technology providers in the industry.

Rising seven spots from last year’s ranking and nine since the ranking in 2020, CSI appears at No. 51 on the list of providers, which were evaluated based on their calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software or services. During its fiscal year, CSI has continued to partner with community financial institutions to enable a seamless banking experience, growing its footprint across the country to deliver first-class service and a leading suite of fintech, regtech and cybersecurity solutions.

“We’re honored to be named as one of the top global technology providers by IDC Financial Insights,” said David Culbertson, CSI’s president and CEO. “We remain steadfast in our mission to provide our community financial institutions with cutting-edge technology to drive their growth and meet the needs of their digital-first customers.”

The annual report features providers who supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry—one for which IDC Financial Insights forecasts an estimated $590 billion in IT spending by 2025. Additionally, the “IDC FinTech Rankings” serve as a resource for financial institutions while navigating the industry landscape and evaluating third-party solutions.

“The 125 companies represented in our ‘IDC FinTech Rankings’ provide the innovation, efficiencies and scale for the industry to succeed in a digital-first world,” said Marc DeCastro, research director, IDC Financial Insights. “When it comes to providing financial services technology solutions, these organizations currently capture close to 60% of the total spend of hardware, software and services, which still leaves considerable opportunities for growth as well as new and emerging vendors to compete for the rest.”

Click here to view or download the report about this year’s findings. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

