ID Insight is now Kevari

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#financialservices–ID Insight, Inc., a national leader in identity fraud prevention based on its Fraud Intelligence Platform, announced today it has changed its name to Kevari – effective immediately.

When the company launched in 2003, it started with one client and one simple deliverable: address verification. Now, nearly 20 years later, the company has multiple use cases, advanced technologies, numerous AI-driven data networks, and nearly 4,000 customers. The name Kevari is intended to represent how the company continually evolves to keep its clients ahead of current and emerging fraud schemes.

“We wanted a name that spoke to who we are today and what we are building for the future,” says Adam Elliott, founder and president. “For us that is Kevari. It evokes knowledge, energy (Kev), strength (ari), and the ability to rapidly adapt to new threats.”

“It takes a strong defense to combat today’s highly organized fraud schemes,” Elliott says. “Kevari is holistic in how we use underlying data networks to detect the likelihood of fraud associated with new-account applications and changes to address, phone number, or email associated with existing accounts. What we do is help financial services companies reduce fraud losses, protect their customers, and preserve their trusted reputation.”

The company’s employees were involved in choosing the new name. Their initial inspiration for Kevari was a river in India that flowed through areas of the country where some of the greatest mathematicians of all time studied and lived.

Kevari is fighting to win the battle against account takeover and new-account fraud. Through its AI-enabled Fraud Intelligence Platform, Kevari gives financial services companies access to identity, velocity, and consortium networks that verify identity-related attributes and assess the likelihood of first-party, third-party, and synthetic identity fraud. With protection from Kevari, businesses can preserve their profitability, safeguard customer relationships, and strengthen their reputation. For more information, visit www.kevari.com.

