ICMI’s Contact Center Expo Will Illuminate Industry Excellence at the Global Contact Center Awards Party

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICMI’s Contact Center Expo, which brings call center industry professionals together to tackle the challenges and opportunities that will enable positive growth and change in the contact center industry, will illuminate industry excellence at the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards. The awards honor and recognize the companies, contact centers, and individuals leading the community forward. ICMI also unveils the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards finalists.

ICMI’s Contact Center Expo takes place October 24-27 at the Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate in Orlando, Florida. Register here.

“Congratulations to all of the finalists in the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards program. We are inspired by your dedication to the customer service industry and look forward to seeing who the judges pick as the best of the best,” said Tara Gibb, Senior Director, ICMI’s Contact Center Expo. “At this year’s party, we’re excited to shine a light on all that is good in the contact center community. Not only will we celebrate the award winners, but we will also have fun and recognize the amazing customer experiences our community empowers every day.”

The 2022 ICMI Global Contact Center Awards finalists include:

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Best Contact Center Agent

Darren Anson, Frontier

Amanda Bickley, WebMD Health Services

Gloria Felts, WebMD Health Services

Tiffany Ireland, WebMD Health Services

Jessica Williams, WebMD Health Services

Best Contact Center Manager

Patricia Hanley, UPMC Health Plan

Bonita Hoermann, United Healthcare

Sarah Koop, WebMD Health Services

Trish Panibio, Peak Support

Best Contact Center Supervisor

Jaba Chincharauli, Frontier

Clark Lindstone, United Healthcare - Provider Services Operations

Kathryn Thomas, Navy Federal Credit Union

Darlene Unger, Showdown Displays

Best Contact Center Trainer

Pat Ricken, Transparent BPO

Best Outsourcing Provider

Callzilla

Liveops

Peak Support

Simply Contact

Customer Hero Award

Darlene Unger, Showdown Displays

Davy Kesner, Frontier

GROUP AWARDS

Best Contact Center Culture

Alorica

Navy Federal Credit Union

OneCause - Customer Service Team

Showdown Displays

UPMC Health Plan Member Services

Best Digital Customer Experience

Concentrix & Grypp Corp

Hallmark Care

ibex

Nationwide Insurance - Personal Lines Servicing

Newfold Digital - Contact Center

Best Learning and Development Program

Alorica

Liveops

Trex: Training & Development Team

Best New Technology Solution

Grypp Corp & Concentrix

Infinity - Conversation Analytics

Observe.AI

UPMC Health Plan - Member Services

Verint

Best Strategic Value to the Organization

Concentrix & Grypp Corp

Gusto

Intuit CGCS BPR & Continuous Improvement Team

Nationwide Insurance - Underwriting and Processing Simplification Team

Best Small Contact Center

OneCause Customer Service Team

Society for Human Resource Management Knowledge Center

Best Medium Contact Center

DHL Express UAE - Contact Center Team

Showdown Displays

Visions Federal Credit Union Contact Center

WebMD Health Services

Zeiders Enterprises, Inc. - Spouse Employment and Career Opportunities (SECO) Contact Center

Best Large Contact Center

ACT Customer Support

Avetta

MSC Industrial Supply

Newfold Digital

United Healthcare - Provider Services

The winners will be announced at the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards party on Wednesday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Omni Championsgate.

ABOUT ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

