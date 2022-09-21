ICMI’s Contact Center Expo Will Illuminate Industry Excellence at the Global Contact Center Awards Party

Unveils the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards Finalists; Event Takes Place on October 26
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICMI’s Contact Center Expo, which brings call center industry professionals together to tackle the challenges and opportunities that will enable positive growth and change in the contact center industry, will illuminate industry excellence at the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards. The awards honor and recognize the companies, contact centers, and individuals leading the community forward. ICMI also unveils the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards finalists.
“Congratulations to all of the finalists in the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards program. We are inspired by your dedication to the customer service industry and look forward to seeing who the judges pick as the best of the best,” said Tara Gibb, Senior Director, ICMI’s Contact Center Expo. “At this year’s party, we’re excited to shine a light on all that is good in the contact center community. Not only will we celebrate the award winners, but we will also have fun and recognize the amazing customer experiences our community empowers every day.”
The 2022 ICMI Global Contact Center Awards finalists include:
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Best Contact Center Agent
- Darren Anson, Frontier
- Amanda Bickley, WebMD Health Services
- Gloria Felts, WebMD Health Services
- Tiffany Ireland, WebMD Health Services
- Jessica Williams, WebMD Health Services
Best Contact Center Manager
- Patricia Hanley, UPMC Health Plan
- Bonita Hoermann, United Healthcare
- Sarah Koop, WebMD Health Services
- Trish Panibio, Peak Support
Best Contact Center Supervisor
- Jaba Chincharauli, Frontier
- Clark Lindstone, United Healthcare - Provider Services Operations
- Kathryn Thomas, Navy Federal Credit Union
- Darlene Unger, Showdown Displays
Best Contact Center Trainer
- Pat Ricken, Transparent BPO
Best Outsourcing Provider
- Callzilla
- Liveops
- Peak Support
- Simply Contact
Customer Hero Award
- Darlene Unger, Showdown Displays
- Davy Kesner, Frontier
GROUP AWARDS
Best Contact Center Culture
- Alorica
- Navy Federal Credit Union
- OneCause - Customer Service Team
- Showdown Displays
- UPMC Health Plan Member Services
Best Digital Customer Experience
- Concentrix & Grypp Corp
- Hallmark Care
- ibex
- Nationwide Insurance - Personal Lines Servicing
- Newfold Digital - Contact Center
Best Learning and Development Program
- Alorica
- Liveops
- Trex: Training & Development Team
Best New Technology Solution
- Grypp Corp & Concentrix
- Infinity - Conversation Analytics
- Observe.AI
- UPMC Health Plan - Member Services
- Verint
Best Strategic Value to the Organization
- Concentrix & Grypp Corp
- Gusto
- Intuit CGCS BPR & Continuous Improvement Team
- Nationwide Insurance - Underwriting and Processing Simplification Team
Best Small Contact Center
- OneCause Customer Service Team
- Society for Human Resource Management Knowledge Center
Best Medium Contact Center
- DHL Express UAE - Contact Center Team
- Showdown Displays
- Visions Federal Credit Union Contact Center
- WebMD Health Services
- Zeiders Enterprises, Inc. - Spouse Employment and Career Opportunities (SECO) Contact Center
Best Large Contact Center
- ACT Customer Support
- Avetta
- MSC Industrial Supply
- Newfold Digital
- United Healthcare - Provider Services
The winners will be announced at the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards party on Wednesday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Omni Championsgate.
ABOUT ICMI
The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is brought to you by Informa Tech.
About Informa Tech
Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.
