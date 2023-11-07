Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced third quarter 2023 financial results.





Third quarter 2023 highlights:

Revenues of $197 million, at the upper end of the guidance range communicated in August;

Gross margin of 12.2% on a GAAP basis and 13.1% on a non‑GAAP basis; and

Earnings per share of $(0.36) on a GAAP basis and $0.07 on a non-GAAP basis.

“As expected, in Q3 Ichor’s revenues returned to sequential growth, and rebounded near the upper end of our guidance range with a 6% increase compared to Q2,” commented Jeff Andreson, chief executive officer. “With a similar level of revenues expected again for Q4, our full year expectations are consistent with our forecasts communicated throughout the year. We continue to be focused on maintaining critical R&D investments to enable our technology roadmap, which includes developing proprietary, higher-margin new products and winning evaluation programs that will help drive revenue outperformance and strong operating leverage as our revenues rebound in the coming quarters and years.”

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) U.S. GAAP Financial Results: Net sales $ 196,761 $ 185,008 $ 355,643 Gross margin 12.2 % 13.9 % 17.9 % Operating margin (2.5 )% (1.6 )% 9.2 % Net income (loss) $ (10,425 ) $ (20,656 ) $ 29,031 Diluted EPS $ (0.36 ) $ (0.71 ) $ 1.00

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Non-GAAP Financial Results: Gross margin 13.1 % 14.5 % 18.0 % Operating margin 2.2 % 2.9 % 11.6 % Net income $ 2,097 $ 707 $ 35,354 Diluted EPS $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ 1.22

U.S. GAAP Financial Results Overview

For the third quarter of 2023, revenue was $196.8 million, net loss was $(10.4) million, and net loss per basic and diluted share (“diluted EPS”) was $(0.36). This compares to revenue of $185.0 million and $355.6 million, net income (loss) of $(20.7) million and $29.0 million, and diluted EPS of $(0.71) and $1.00, for the second quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2022, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Results Overview

For the third quarter of 2023, non-GAAP net income was $2.1 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.07. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $0.7 million and $35.4 million, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.02 and $1.22, for the second quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2022, respectively.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, we expect revenue to be in the range of $190.0 million to $205.0 million. We expect GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $(0.30) to $(0.20) and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $(0.03) to $0.17.

This outlook for non‑GAAP diluted EPS excludes amortization of intangible assets of approximately $3.2 million and share-based compensation expense of approximately $4.7 million, as well as the related income tax effects. Non-GAAP diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

We ended the third quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $75.9 million, a decrease of $8.7 million from the prior quarter and a decrease of $10.5 million from the prior year ended December 30, 2022. The decrease of $8.7 million during the third quarter was primarily due to net payments on our credit facilities of $11.9 million and capital expenditures of $2.4 million, partially offset by net cash provided by operating activities of $4.0 million. The decrease during the nine months ended September 29, 2023 was primarily due to net payments on our credit facilities of $20.6 million and capital expenditures of $13.2 million, partially offset by net cash provided by operating activities of $20.1 million.

Our cash provided by operating activities of $20.1 million during the nine months ended September 29, 2023 consisted of net loss of $31.1 million, offset by net non-cash charges of $48.4 million, consisting primarily of depreciation and amortization of $26.0 million, share-based compensation expense of $12.7 million, and deferred income taxes of $9.4 million, and a decrease in our net operating assets and liabilities of $2.7 million. Deferred taxes consists primarily of an $11.1 million charge related to a valuation allowance recorded against our U.S. federal and state deferred tax assets in the second quarter of 2023.

The decrease in our net operating assets and liabilities of $2.7 million during the nine months ended September 29, 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in accounts receivable and inventories of $33.0 million and $16.8 million, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities of $34.8 million and $20.9 million, respectively.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results, including non‑GAAP gross profit, non‑GAAP operating income, non‑GAAP net income, non‑GAAP diluted EPS, and free cash flow. Management uses certain non-GAAP metrics to evaluate our operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors’ ability to view our results from management’s perspective. Non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, and net income are defined as: gross profit, operating income (loss), or net income (loss), respectively, excluding (1) amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, and discrete or infrequent charges and gains that are outside of normal business operations, including acquisition-related costs, contract and legal settlement gains and losses, facility shutdown costs, and severance costs associated with reduction-in-force programs, to the extent they are present in gross profit, operating income (loss), and net income (loss), respectively; and (2) the tax impacts associated with these non-GAAP adjustments, as well as non-recurring discrete tax items, including the impact of deferred tax asset valuation allowances. All non-GAAP adjustments are presented on a gross basis; the related income tax effects, including current and deferred income tax expense, are included in the adjustment line under the heading “Tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments”. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin are defined as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP operating income, respectively, divided by net sales. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by or used in operating activities, less capital expenditures. Tables showing these metrics on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, with reconciliation footnotes thereto, are included at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP results have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for our results reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP results differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, both of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP results as a tool for comparison.

Because of these limitations, you should consider non-GAAP results alongside other financial performance measures and results presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in evaluating non-GAAP results, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses such as those that are the subject of adjustments in deriving non-GAAP results and you should not infer from our presentation of non-GAAP results that our future results will not be affected by these expenses or other discrete or infrequent charges and gains that are outside of normal business operations.

Conference Call

We will conduct a conference call to discuss our third quarter 2023 results and business outlook today at 1:30 p.m. PT.

To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit our investor relations website at https://ir.ichorsystems.com, or go to the live link at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/ichor110623/en. To listen via telephone, please call (877) 407‑0989 (domestic) or +1 (201) 389‑0921 (international), conference ID: 13741625. After the call, an on-demand replay will be available at the same webcast link.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components primarily for semiconductor capital equipment, as well as other industries such as defense/aerospace and medical. Our primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also provide precision-machined components, weldments, e-beam and laser welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. https://ir.ichorsystems.com.

We use a 52- or 53-week fiscal year ending on the last Friday in December. Our fiscal years ended December 29, 2023 and December 30, 2022 are each 52 weeks. References to 2023 and 2022 relate to the fiscal years then ended. The three-month periods ended September 29, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022 were each 13 weeks. References to the third quarter of 2023, second quarter of 2023, and third quarter of 2022 relate to the three-month periods then ended.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “guidance,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “projects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “targets,” “anticipates,” “look forward,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding financial results for our fourth fiscal quarter of 2023, statements regarding the impacts of current macroeconomic conditions, U.S. export restrictions on semiconductor-related goods and services, materials or component shortages from suppliers, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements, including: (1) geopolitical, economic and market conditions, including heightened inflation, slower growth or recession, changes to fiscal and monetary policy, higher interest rates, currency fluctuations, challenges in the supply chain and any disruptions in European economies as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, (2) dependence on expenditures by manufacturers and cyclical downturns in the semiconductor capital equipment industry, (3) reliance on a very small number of original equipment manufacturers for a significant portion of sales, (4) negotiating leverage held by our customers, (5) competitiveness and rapid evolution of the industries in which we participate, (6) risks associated with weakness in the global economy and geopolitical instability, (7) keeping pace with developments in the industries we serve and with technological innovation generally, (8) designing, developing and introducing new products that are accepted by original equipment manufacturers in order to retain our existing customers and obtain new customers, (9) managing our manufacturing and procurement process effectively, (10) defects in our products that could damage our reputation, decrease market acceptance and result in potentially costly litigation, (11) dependence on a limited number of suppliers, and (12) the impact of the COVID‑19 pandemic, any related or unrelated public health threat or fear of such event on economic activity, us and our customers, suppliers, employees, and other business relations, including, but not limited to, demand for our products, workforce availability, and costs to manufacture our products. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including other risks, relevant factors, and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 30, 2022 and any other periodic reports that we may file with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of actual results, changes in our expectations, future events or developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) September 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 December 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,933 $ 84,608 $ 86,470 $ 56,463 Accounts receivable, net 103,350 95,760 136,321 183,297 Inventories 266,900 266,190 283,660 290,658 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,142 5,507 7,007 5,164 Total current assets 451,325 452,065 513,458 535,582 Property and equipment, net 96,240 98,914 98,055 95,577 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,948 39,184 40,557 35,723 Other noncurrent assets 12,079 12,422 12,926 13,349 Deferred tax assets, net 1,934 1,273 11,322 11,138 Intangible assets, net 60,456 64,096 72,022 75,964 Goodwill 335,402 335,402 335,402 335,402 Total assets $ 994,384 $ 1,003,356 $ 1,083,742 $ 1,102,735 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 74,011 $ 63,868 $ 110,165 $ 141,914 Accrued liabilities 16,176 16,753 23,616 26,363 Other current liabilities 8,588 8,783 15,815 21,224 Current portion of long-term debt 7,500 7,500 7,500 7,500 Current portion of lease liabilities 9,393 9,500 9,196 8,062 Total current liabilities 115,668 106,404 166,292 205,063 Long-term debt, less current portion, net 272,942 284,701 293,218 294,977 Lease liabilities, less current portion 28,556 30,570 31,828 28,103 Deferred tax liabilities, net 29 29 29 38 Other non-current liabilities 4,510 4,349 4,879 4,709 Total liabilities 421,705 426,053 496,246 532,890 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding) — — — — Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 29,375,388, 29,241,561, 28,861,949, and 28,801,274 shares outstanding, respectively; 33,812,827, 33,679,000, 33,299,388, and 33,238,713 shares issued, respectively) 3 3 3 3 Additional paid in capital 447,684 441,883 431,415 427,961 Treasury shares at cost (4,437,439 shares) (91,578 ) (91,578 ) (91,578 ) (91,578 ) Retained earnings 216,570 226,995 247,656 233,459 Total shareholders’ equity 572,679 577,303 587,496 569,845 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 994,384 $ 1,003,356 $ 1,083,742 $ 1,102,735

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net sales $ 196,761 $ 185,008 $ 355,643 $ 607,639 $ 978,349 Cost of sales 172,692 159,266 292,083 524,588 815,396 Gross profit 24,069 25,742 63,560 83,051 162,953 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,188 5,188 4,859 14,689 14,617 Selling, general, and administrative 20,066 19,500 22,195 59,733 66,565 Amortization of intangible assets 3,639 3,960 3,959 11,565 13,963 Total operating expenses 28,893 28,648 31,013 85,987 95,145 Operating income (loss) (4,824 ) (2,906 ) 32,547 (2,936 ) 67,808 Interest expense, net 5,136 5,030 3,249 14,716 6,844 Other expense (income), net 29 100 (210 ) 913 (674 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (9,989 ) (8,036 ) 29,508 (18,565 ) 61,638 Income tax expense 436 12,620 477 12,521 3,031 Net income (loss) $ (10,425 ) $ (20,656 ) $ 29,031 $ (31,086 ) $ 58,607 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.36 ) $ (0.71 ) $ 1.01 $ (1.07 ) $ 2.04 Diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (0.71 ) $ 1.00 $ (1.07 ) $ 2.02 Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 29,297,347 29,116,413 28,769,135 29,132,879 28,675,898 Diluted 29,297,347 29,116,413 29,050,396 29,132,879 28,965,834

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (10,425 ) $ (20,656 ) $ 29,031 $ (31,086 ) $ 58,607 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,891 8,656 8,349 26,036 26,743 Share-based compensation 4,752 4,277 3,719 12,666 10,125 Deferred income taxes (661 ) 11,072 (1,891 ) 9,388 (3,022 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 116 117 116 349 349 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (7,590 ) 26,933 (24,894 ) 32,971 (40,307 ) Inventories (710 ) 5,348 (331 ) 16,760 (54,525 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,624 3,281 1,570 8,610 4,031 Accounts payable 10,291 (2,029 ) (6,055 ) (34,756 ) (18,508 ) Accrued liabilities (1,145 ) (4,164 ) 4,237 (7,106 ) 6,823 Other liabilities (2,155 ) (5,892 ) 5,723 (13,774 ) 2,363 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,988 26,943 19,574 20,058 (7,321 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,405 ) (4,015 ) (8,045 ) (13,239 ) (22,458 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — 500 — 500 Net cash used in investing activities (2,405 ) (4,015 ) (7,545 ) (13,239 ) (21,958 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of ordinary shares under share-based compensation plans 2,170 1,355 1,126 6,151 3,093 Employees’ taxes paid upon vesting of restricted share units (553 ) (1,637 ) (881 ) (2,882 ) (2,221 ) Borrowings on revolving credit facility — — — — 25,000 Repayments on revolving credit facility (10,000 ) (5,000 ) — (15,000 ) (10,000 ) Repayments on term loan (1,875 ) (1,875 ) (1,875 ) (5,625 ) (5,625 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (10,258 ) (7,157 ) (1,630 ) (17,356 ) 10,247 Net increase (decrease) in cash (8,675 ) 15,771 10,399 (10,537 ) (19,032 ) Cash at beginning of period 84,608 68,837 46,064 86,470 75,495 Cash at end of period $ 75,933 $ 84,608 $ 56,463 $ 75,933 $ 56,463 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 5,281 $ 5,106 $ 3,162 $ 15,132 $ 6,457 Cash paid during the period for taxes, net of refunds $ 512 $ 3,236 $ 836 $ 3,852 $ 2,335 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities: Capital expenditures included in accounts payable $ 145 $ 293 $ 1,625 $ 145 $ 1,625 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities, including those acquired through acquisitions $ — $ 842 $ 1,571 $ 3,103 $ 11,158

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 U.S. GAAP gross profit $ 24,069 $ 25,742 $ 63,560 $ 83,051 $ 162,953 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 840 1,091 553 2,352 1,555 Fair value adjustment to inventory from acquisitions (1) — — — — 2,492 Other (2) 774 — — 2,061 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 25,683 $ 26,833 $ 64,113 $ 87,464 $ 167,000 U.S. GAAP gross margin 12.2 % 13.9 % 17.9 % 13.7 % 16.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin 13.1 % 14.5 % 18.0 % 14.4 % 17.1 %

(1) As part of the purchase price allocation of our acquisition of IMG Companies, LLC (“IMG”) in November 2021, we recorded acquired-inventories at fair value, resulting in a fair value step-up. This amount represents the release of the step-up to cost of sales as acquired-inventories were sold. (2) Included in this amount are severance costs associated with our global reduction-in-force programs.

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 U.S. GAAP operating income (loss) $ (4,824 ) $ (2,906 ) $ 32,547 $ (2,936 ) $ 67,808 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 3,639 3,960 3,959 11,565 13,963 Share-based compensation 4,752 4,277 3,719 12,666 10,125 Settlement loss (1) — — 1,046 — 4,146 Fair value adjustment to inventory from acquisitions (2) — — — — 2,492 Acquisition costs (3) — — — — 296 Other (4) 793 — — 2,117 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 4,360 $ 5,331 $ 41,271 $ 23,412 $ 98,830 U.S. GAAP operating margin (2.5 )% (1.6 )% 9.2 % (0.5 )% 6.9 % Non-GAAP operating margin 2.2 % 2.9 % 11.6 % 3.9 % 10.1 %

(1) During the first and third quarters of 2022, we recorded non-recurring loss accruals of $3.1 million and $1.0 million, respectively, relating to expected settlements of employment-related legal matters. (2) As part of the purchase price allocation of our acquisition of IMG, we recorded acquired-inventories at fair value, resulting in a fair value step-up. This amount represents the release of the step-up to cost of sales as acquired-inventories were sold. (3) Included in this amount are transaction-related costs incurred in connection with our acquisition of IMG. (4) Included in this amount are severance costs associated with our global reduction-in-force programs.

