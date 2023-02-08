Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results.

Fourth quarter 2022 highlights:

Revenues of $302 million, up 5% year-over-year and moderating 15% from a record Q3 2022;

Gross margin of 16.2% on a GAAP basis and 16.7% on a non‑GAAP basis;

Earnings per share of $0.49 on a GAAP basis and $0.72 on a non-GAAP basis; and

$39 million of cash flow from operations.

Fiscal 2022 highlights:

Record revenues of $1.28 billion, up 17% from 2021;

Gross margin of 16.6% on a GAAP basis and 17.0% on a non‑GAAP basis; and

Record earnings per share of $2.51 on a GAAP basis and $3.62 on a non-GAAP basis.

“As we reflect upon a record year for our industry in 2022, we must recognize the strong operational execution of the Ichor team, as we navigated through a highly dynamic and often challenging business environment,” commented Jeff Andreson, chief executive officer. “Given the confluence of unprecedented levels of customer demand as well as significant operational challenges, we are proud to deliver record financial results for the year, with revenue growth of 17% exceeding the overall industry, expanding gross margins, and record earnings.

“As we progressed through the fourth quarter, it became evident that the areas of weakness in wafer fab equipment, particularly those related to memory capital spending as well as the recent export restrictions into China, have resulted in significant reductions in near-term demand from our customers. As a result, we are currently witnessing quarter-over-quarter revenue declines that are modestly higher than what we were expecting a quarter ago. Fortunately, over the last few years we have significantly reduced our exposure to the memory market, and at this time, we do not expect similar levels of sequential declines beyond the first quarter of 2023. We will continue to demonstrate our ability to manage the cost structure of the business through the cycles and deliver solid financial results and cash flow generation. Ichor plays a crucial role in the global semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, and we look forward to continuing our focus on developing proprietary new products and winning evaluation programs with both new and existing customers in the coming year.”

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) U.S. GAAP Financial Results: Net sales $ 301,720 $ 355,643 $ 287,188 $ 1,280,069 $ 1,096,917 Gross margin 16.2 % 17.9 % 16.4 % 16.6 % 16.2 % Operating margin 6.0 % 9.2 % 5.7 % 6.7 % 7.4 % Net income $ 14,197 $ 29,031 $ 14,859 $ 72,804 $ 70,899 Diluted EPS $ 0.49 $ 1.00 $ 0.51 $ 2.51 $ 2.45

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Non-GAAP Financial Results: Gross margin 16.7 % 18.0 % 17.1 % 17.0 % 16.7 % Operating margin 8.9 % 11.6 % 10.7 % 9.8 % 10.7 % Net income $ 21,005 $ 35,354 $ 26,245 $ 104,863 $ 97,698 Diluted EPS $ 0.72 $ 1.22 $ 0.90 $ 3.62 $ 3.37

U.S. GAAP Financial Results Overview

For the fourth quarter of 2022, revenue was $301.7 million, net income was $14.2 million, and net income per diluted share (“diluted EPS”) was $0.49. This compares to revenue of $355.6 million and $287.2 million, net income of $29.0 million and $14.9 million, and diluted EPS of $1.00 and $0.51, for the third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively.

For 2022, revenue was $1.3 billion, net income was $72.8 million, and diluted EPS was $2.51. This compares to revenue of $1.1 billion, net income of $70.9 million, and diluted EPS of $2.45 for 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Results Overview

For the fourth quarter of 2022, non-GAAP net income was $21.0 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.72. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $35.4 million and $26.2 million, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.22 and $0.90, for the third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively.

For 2022, non-GAAP net income was $104.9 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $3.62. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $97.7 million, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.37 for 2021.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, we expect revenue to be in the range of $210 million to $240 million. We expect GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of ($0.03) to $0.16 and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.19 to $0.37.

This outlook for non‑GAAP diluted EPS excludes known charges related to amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation expense, including the tax adjustments related to these non-GAAP adjustments. This outlook for non-GAAP diluted EPS excludes any items that are unknown at this time, such as non-recurring tax-related items or other unusual or infrequent items which we are not able to predict without unreasonable efforts due to their inherent uncertainty.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

We ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $86.5 million, an increase of $30.0 million from the prior quarter, and an increase of $11.0 million from our 2021 fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

The increase of $30.0 million during the fourth quarter was primarily due to net cash provided by operating activities of $38.8 million, partially offset by capital expenditures of $7.0 million.

The increase of $11.0 million during the year ended December 30, 2022 was primarily due to cash provided by operating activities of $31.5 million and net proceeds from our credit facilities of $7.5 million, partially offset by capital expenditures of $29.4 million.

Our cash provided by operating activities of $31.5 million during the year ended December 30, 2022 consisted of net income of $72.8 million and net non-cash charges of $46.3 million, which consisted primarily of depreciation and amortization of $35.1 million and share-based compensation expense of $13.9 million, partially offset by an increase in our net operating assets and liabilities of $87.6 million.

The increase in our net operating assets and liabilities of $87.6 million during the year ended December 30, 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in accounts payable of $50.2 million and an increase in inventories of $47.5 million, partially offset by a decrease in accounts receivable of $6.7 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results, including non‑GAAP gross profit, non‑GAAP operating income, non‑GAAP net income, non‑GAAP diluted EPS, and free cash flow. Management uses these non-GAAP metrics to evaluate our operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors’ ability to view our results from management’s perspective. Non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, and net income are defined as: gross profit, operating income, or net income, respectively, excluding (1) amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, and discrete or infrequent charges and gains that are outside of normal business operations, including acquisition-related costs, contract and legal settlement gains and losses, facility shutdown costs, and severance costs associated with reduction-in-force programs, to the extent they are present in gross profit, operating income, and net income; and (2) the tax impacts associated with these non-GAAP adjustments, as well as non-recurring discrete tax items. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin are defined as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP operating income, respectively, divided by net sales. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by or used in operating activities, less capital expenditures. Tables showing these metrics on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, with reconciliation footnotes thereto, are included at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP results have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for our results reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP results differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, both of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP results as a tool for comparison.

Because of these limitations, you should consider non-GAAP results alongside other financial performance measures and results presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in evaluating non-GAAP results, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses such as those that are the subject of adjustments in deriving non-GAAP results and you should not infer from our presentation of non-GAAP results that our future results will not be affected by these expenses or other discrete or infrequent charges and gains that are outside of normal business operations.

Conference Call

We will conduct a conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results and business outlook today at 1:30 p.m. PT.

To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit our investor relations website at https://ir.ichorsystems.com, or go to the live link at https://webcast-eqs.com/ichorholdings20230207. To listen via telephone, please call (877) 407‑0989 (domestic) or +1 (201) 389‑0921 (international), conference ID: 13735282.

After the call, an on-demand replay will be available at the same webcast link.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components primarily for semiconductor capital equipment, as well as other industries such as defense/aerospace and medical. Our primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also provide precision-machined components, weldments, e-beam and laser welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. https://ir.ichorsystems.com.

We use a 52- or 53-week fiscal year ending on the last Friday in December. The three months ended December 30, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 were 13 weeks, 13 weeks, and 14 weeks, respectively. References to the fourth quarter of 2022, third quarter of 2022, and fourth quarter of 2021 relate to the three-month periods then ended. Our fiscal years ended December 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, are 52 weeks and 53 weeks, respectively. References to 2022 and 2021 relate to the fiscal years then ended.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “guidance,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “projects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “targets,” “anticipates,” “look forward,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding financial results for our first fiscal quarter of 2023 and the outlook beyond the first quarter, statements regarding the impacts of current macroeconomic conditions, U.S. export restrictions on semiconductor-related goods and services, materials or component shortages from suppliers, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements, including: (1) geopolitical, economic and market conditions, including heightened inflation, slower growth or recession, changes to fiscal and monetary policy, higher interest rates, currency fluctuations, challenges in the supply chain and any disruptions in European economies as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, (2) dependence on expenditures by manufacturers and cyclical downturns in the semiconductor capital equipment industry, (3) reliance on a very small number of original equipment manufacturers for a significant portion of sales, (4) negotiating leverage held by our customers, (5) competitiveness and rapid evolution of the industries in which we participate, (6) risks associated with weakness in the global economy and geopolitical instability, (7) keeping pace with developments in the industries we serve and with technological innovation generally, (8) designing, developing and introducing new products that are accepted by original equipment manufacturers in order to retain our existing customers and obtain new customers, (9) managing our manufacturing and procurement process effectively, (10) defects in our products that could damage our reputation, decrease market acceptance and result in potentially costly litigation, (11) dependence on a limited number of suppliers, and (12) the impact of the COVID‑19 pandemic, any related or unrelated public health threat or fear of such event on economic activity, us and our customers, suppliers, employees, and other business relations, including, but not limited to, demand for our products, workforce availability, and costs to manufacture our products. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including other risks, relevant factors, and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10‑K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of actual results, changes in our expectations, future events or developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) December 30,



2022 September 30,



2022 December 31,



2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,470 $ 56,463 $ 75,495 Accounts receivable, net 136,321 183,297 142,990 Inventories 283,660 290,658 236,133 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,007 5,164 8,153 Total current assets 513,458 535,582 462,771 Property and equipment, net 98,055 95,577 85,204 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,557 35,723 29,790 Other noncurrent assets 12,926 13,349 9,166 Deferred tax assets, net 11,322 11,138 8,116 Intangible assets, net 72,022 75,964 89,927 Goodwill 335,402 335,402 335,902 Total assets $ 1,083,742 $ 1,102,735 $ 1,020,876 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 110,165 $ 141,914 $ 159,727 Accrued liabilities 23,616 26,363 19,066 Other current liabilities 15,815 21,224 14,377 Current portion of long-term debt 7,500 7,500 7,500 Current portion of lease liabilities 9,196 8,062 7,633 Total current liabilities 166,292 205,063 208,303 Long-term debt, less current portion, net 293,218 294,977 285,253 Lease liabilities, less current portion 31,828 28,103 22,354 Deferred tax liabilities, net 29 38 38 Other non-current liabilities 4,879 4,709 4,213 Total liabilities 496,246 532,890 520,161 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding) — — — Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 28,861,949, 28,801,274, and 28,551,160 shares outstanding, respectively; 33,299,388, 33,238,713, and 32,988,599 shares issued, respectively) 3 3 3 Additional paid in capital 431,415 427,961 417,438 Treasury shares at cost (4,437,439 shares) (91,578 ) (91,578 ) (91,578 ) Retained earnings 247,656 233,459 174,852 Total shareholders’ equity 587,496 569,845 500,715 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,083,742 $ 1,102,735 $ 1,020,876

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 30,



2022 September 30,



2022 December 31,



2021 December 30,



2022 December 31,



2021 Net sales $ 301,720 $ 355,643 $ 287,188 $ 1,280,069 $ 1,096,917 Cost of sales 252,809 292,083 240,210 1,068,205 919,437 Gross profit 48,911 63,560 46,978 211,864 177,480 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,947 4,859 4,222 19,564 15,691 Selling, general, and administrative 22,007 22,195 21,662 88,572 65,857 Amortization of intangible assets 3,942 3,959 4,749 17,905 14,918 Total operating expenses 30,896 31,013 30,633 126,041 96,466 Operating income 18,015 32,547 16,345 85,823 81,014 Interest expense, net 4,212 3,249 1,454 11,056 6,451 Other expense (income), net 111 (210 ) 704 (563 ) 807 Income before income taxes 13,692 29,508 14,187 75,330 73,756 Income tax expense (benefit) (505 ) 477 (672 ) 2,526 2,857 Net income $ 14,197 $ 29,031 $ 14,859 $ 72,804 $ 70,899 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.49 $ 1.01 $ 0.52 $ 2.54 $ 2.51 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 1.00 $ 0.51 $ 2.51 $ 2.45 Shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 28,830,505 28,769,135 28,465,870 28,714,550 28,259,607 Diluted 29,046,802 29,050,396 29,045,351 28,963,031 28,979,352

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 30,



2022 September 30,



2022 December 31,



2021 December 30,



2022 December 31,



2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 14,197 $ 29,031 $ 14,859 $ 72,804 $ 70,899 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,357 8,349 8,323 35,100 25,992 Share-based compensation 3,799 3,719 3,367 13,924 11,473 Deferred income taxes (193 ) (1,891 ) (2,848 ) (3,215 ) (1,863 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 116 116 158 465 883 Gain on sale of asset disposal group — — — — (504 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 737 — 737 Other — — 165 — 484 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 46,976 (24,894 ) (12,751 ) 6,669 (33,454 ) Inventories 6,998 (331 ) (30,075 ) (47,527 ) (89,249 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 477 1,570 (934 ) 4,508 786 Accounts payable (31,667 ) (6,055 ) 17,415 (50,175 ) 38,649 Accrued liabilities (3,175 ) 4,237 (5,292 ) 3,648 (6,740 ) Other liabilities (7,111 ) 5,723 (2,263 ) (4,748 ) (2,821 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 38,774 19,574 (9,139 ) 31,453 15,272 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (6,975 ) (8,045 ) (2,135 ) (29,433 ) (20,839 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — 500 (268,766 ) 500 (268,766 ) Purchase of marketable securities — — (10,164 ) — (115,197 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities — — 108,713 — 114,713 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — — — — 504 Net cash used in investing activities (6,975 ) (7,545 ) (172,352 ) (28,933 ) (289,585 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of ordinary shares under share-based compensation plans 675 1,126 2,527 3,768 9,664 Employees’ taxes paid upon vesting of restricted share units (592 ) (881 ) (1,002 ) (2,813 ) (3,616 ) Debt issuance and modification costs — — (1,852 ) — (1,852 ) Borrowings on revolving credit facility — — 137,591 25,000 137,591 Repayments on revolving credit facility — — (11,753 ) (10,000 ) (41,753 ) Proceeds from term loan — — 94,175 — 94,175 Repayments on term loan (1,875 ) (1,875 ) (90,738 ) (7,500 ) (97,300 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,792 ) (1,630 ) 128,948 8,455 96,909 Net increase (decrease) in cash 30,007 10,399 (52,543 ) 10,975 (177,404 ) Cash at beginning of period 56,463 46,064 128,038 75,495 252,899 Cash at end of period $ 86,470 $ 56,463 $ 75,495 $ 86,470 $ 75,495 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 4,133 $ 3,162 $ 2,433 $ 10,590 $ 7,123 Cash paid during the period for taxes, net of refunds $ 950 $ 836 $ 3,856 $ 3,285 $ 5,642 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities: Capital expenditures included in accounts payable $ 1,543 $ 1,625 $ 930 $ 1,543 $ 930 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities, including those acquired through acquisitions $ 6,731 $ 1,571 $ 22,404 $ 17,889 $ 24,643

ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 30,



2022 September 30,



2022 December 31,



2021 December 30,



2022 December 31,



2021 U.S. GAAP gross profit $ 48,911 $ 63,560 $ 46,978 $ 211,864 $ 177,480 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 501 553 437 2,056 1,384 Facility shutdown costs (1) — — 314 — 2,611 Fair value adjustment to inventory from acquisitions (2) — — 1,441 2,492 1,652 Other (3) 933 — — 933 106 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 50,345 $ 64,113 $ 49,170 $ 217,345 $ 183,233 U.S. GAAP gross margin 16.2 % 17.9 % 16.4 % 16.6 % 16.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin 16.7 % 18.0 % 17.1 % 17.0 % 16.7 %

Contacts

Larry Sparks, CFO 510-897-5200



Claire McAdams, IR & Strategic Initiatives 530-265-9899



ir@ichorsystems.com

