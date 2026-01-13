Ichor Announces Preliminary Q4 2025 Financial Results and Q1 2026 Outlook

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 in conjunction with a preliminary outlook for the first quarter of 2026.

Based upon a preliminary review, for the fourth quarter of 2025, Ichor expects to report revenue and gross margin results slightly above the midpoint of the guidance ranges provided on November 3, 2025.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company’s preliminary outlook reflects revenue of at least $240 million, and sequential improvement in gross margin, compared to the fourth quarter. Ichor will discuss additional details on its Q4 2025 earnings call and webcast, currently scheduled for February 9, 2026.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components primarily for semiconductor capital equipment, as well as other industries such as defense/aerospace and medical. Our primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also provide precision-machined components, weldments, e-beam and laser welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “designed,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “see,” “seek,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial results for our fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, which remain subject to adjustment in preparation of our 10-K for fiscal year 2025, statements regarding the current business environment, statements regarding our financial outlook for our first fiscal quarter of 2026 and revenue levels in fiscal year 2026, and statements regarding company and industry growth and performance, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Our actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: geopolitical, economic and market conditions, including high inflation, changes to fiscal and monetary policy, high interest rates, currency fluctuations, challenges in the supply chain and any disruptions in the global economy as a result of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; dependence on expenditures by manufacturers and cyclical downturns in the semiconductor capital equipment industry; reliance on a very small number of original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") for a significant portion of sales; negotiating leverage held by our customers; competitiveness and rapid evolution of the industries in which we participate; keeping pace with developments in the industries we serve and with technological innovation generally; designing, developing and introducing new products that are accepted by original equipment manufacturers in order to retain our existing customers and obtain new customers; managing our manufacturing and procurement process effectively; defects in our products that could damage our reputation, decrease market acceptance and result in potentially costly litigation; and our dependence on a limited number of suppliers. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including other risks, relevant factors, and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 27, 2024 and any other periodic reports that we may file with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of actual results, changes in our expectations, future events or developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Preliminary 2025 Financial Results

Our preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 included in this press release are preliminary, unaudited and subject to completion, reflect management’s current views, and may change as a result of management’s continued review and the completion of audit procedures. Such preliminary results are subject to the finalization of year-end financial and accounting procedures (which have yet to be performed) and should not be viewed as a substitute for audited results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have not yet filed our annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2025. The preliminary financial results represent management estimates that constitute forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. As a result, the preliminary financial results and other information provided herein may materially differ from the actual results that will be reflected in the consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025 when they are completed and publicly disclosed. We undertake no obligation to update or supplement the information provided herein until we report our final financial results for fiscal year 2025.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results, including non‑GAAP gross profit, non‑GAAP operating income, non‑GAAP net income (loss), non‑GAAP diluted EPS, and free cash flow. Management uses non-GAAP metrics to evaluate our operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors’ ability to view our results from management’s perspective. Non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, and net income are defined as: gross profit, operating income (loss), or net income (loss), respectively, excluding (1) amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, and discrete or infrequent charges and gains that are outside of normal business operations, including transaction-related costs, contract and legal settlement gains and losses, facility shutdown costs, and severance costs associated with reduction-in-force programs, to the extent they are present in gross profit, operating income (loss), and net income (loss), respectively; and (2) the tax impacts associated with these non-GAAP adjustments, as well as non-recurring discrete tax items, including the impact of deferred tax asset valuation allowances. All non-GAAP adjustments are presented on a gross basis; the related income tax effects, including current and deferred income tax expense, are included in the adjustment line under the heading "Tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments." Non-GAAP diluted EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin are defined as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP operating income, respectively, divided by net sales. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by or used in operating activities, less capital expenditures. Tables showing these metrics on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, with reconciliation footnotes thereto, are included at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP results have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for our results reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP results differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, both of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP results as a tool for comparison.

Because of these limitations, you should consider non-GAAP results alongside other financial performance measures and results presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in evaluating non-GAAP results, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses such as those that are the subject of adjustments in deriving non-GAAP results, and you should not infer from our presentation of non-GAAP results that our future results will not be affected by these expenses or other discrete or infrequent charges and gains that are outside of normal business operations.

