Iceland Data Centre Landscape Report 2021-2025: Focus on Data Centre Space, Power, & Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Iceland: Data Centre Landscape – 2021 to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This new report considers the growth of Data Centre space, power, pricing for Iceland.

The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025 and provides profiles of the key Public Cloud and Data Centre providers for Iceland.

About Iceland

Iceland has some of the most advanced ICT usage worldwide. For example, according to the most recent World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Competition Index (GCI) published in October 2019, Iceland is ranked 26th out of 141 economies worldwide – with a score of 74.7 percent out of 100 (a fall of two place rankings worldwide).

In terms of ICT adoption Iceland is ranked 7th out of 141 economies (including factors such as mobile subscribers, Broadband subscribers, Fixed broadband, Fibre internet & overall internet users). And for digital skills Iceland is ranked second out of 141 economies worldwide.

Iceland is a small country of only 357,000 people and has a Data Centre sector comprising of five Data Centre Providers.

Iceland has become a major destination for bitcoin mining and HPC (High Performance Computing) users with Data Centres built to cater for high density applications, benefiting from free air cooling and low cost renewable power sources.

International connectivity has been an issue with latency due to Iceland’s distance from other European countries making Iceland less attractive for low latency applications but highly attractive for high-density HPC applications.

Table of Contents

  1. A list of Figures
  2. Methodology – Iceland Data Centre Landscape
  3. Digital Statistics Summary
  4. Data Centre Connectivity
  5. Iceland Power – Supply & Power types
  6. The key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Iceland
  7. The key Data Centre Provider Profiles
  8. Icelandic Data Centre Space Forecast
  9. Icelandic Data Centre Power Forecast
  10. Icelandic Data Centre Power in kWH
  11. The key Data Centre Clusters in Iceland
  12. Icelandic Data Centre Pricing Forecast
  13. An Icelandic Data Centre Revenue Forecast
  14. An Icelandic Public Cloud Forecast
  15. Icelandic Hyperscale Data Centre investments
  16. The key Trends for the Icelandic Data Centre Market
  17. The Outlook for the Icelandic Data Centre Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9hxwy

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

