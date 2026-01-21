Iceblue Global Appoints Connectivity Industry Veteran Mary Ann Rose as Chief Revenue Officer

LONDON & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ConnectivityEcosystem--Iceblue Global, a global provider of managed connectivity, today announced the appointment of Mary Ann Rose as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Mary Ann will lead the company’s global revenue strategy, overseeing sales, customer growth, partner engagement, and go-to-market execution as the company continues to scale internationally.

Mary Ann brings significant senior leadership experience within telecommunications, cloud connectivity, and partner-led commercial models. She is widely recognized for building high-performing revenue organizations and for her hands-on approach to working with customers to simplify how connectivity is designed, priced and ordered — improving speed, accuracy, and competitiveness in the process.

“Mary Ann is a trusted leader in the connectivity industry and someone I have had the opportunity to work alongside at multiple points in my career,” said Patrick Shutt, CEO of Iceblue Global. “She brings a rare combination of deep connectivity expertise and a genuine passion for helping customers compete more effectively. That shared focus on simplifying connectivity through automation makes her a great strategic fit for Iceblue.”

Prior to joining Iceblue Global, Mary Ann held executive roles at several connectivity and technology organizations. Most recently, she served as SVP of Global Sales & Marketing at Connectbase, where she led global sales strategy and revenue execution. Previously, she co-founded the connectivity division of Unitas Global and served as SVP of Strategic Partnerships, helping scale the business through strategic alliances. Her career also includes leadership roles at Global Capacity, Universal Access, Verizon Business, and MCI.

As CRO, Mary Ann will focus on accelerating customer growth, strengthening strategic relationships across the service provider ecosystem, and aligning Iceblue Global’s commercial strategy with the Resolute NEXUS technology model.

“I am excited to join Iceblue Global at a time when the industry is demanding more automation, transparency, and execution discipline,” said Mary Ann. “Connectivity should be a competitive advantage, and Iceblue’s approach to simplifying global connectivity creates an unmatched foundation for carriers and service providers.”

About Iceblue Global

Iceblue Global is a provider of managed internet connectivity, enabling global service provider and system integrator partners to meet growing enterprise demands through automated, end-to-end lifecycle technology. Operating in over 180 countries, Iceblue accelerates procurement with rapid access to local pricing and seamless execution, empowering customers to capture new revenue opportunities worldwide. Learn more at iceblueglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Stanhope

Mary.stanhope@iceblueglobal.com