ICE First Look at Mortgage Performance: Increased Refinance Activity Drives Mortgage Prepayments Back Toward 3.5-Year High

“December’s numbers show that lower interest rates drove refinance activity and prepayments to near multi-year highs,” said Andy Walden, Head of Mortgage and Housing Market Research at ICE. “At the same time, there was a divergence in delinquency trends, with early-stage delinquencies improving and late-stage delinquencies continuing to rise. Foreclosure activity also increased, driven mainly by FHA and VA loans.”

Key takeaways from this month’s findings include:

The national delinquency rate fell by 16 basis points (bps) in December to 3.68% following November's calendar related high. This is down 3 bps from the same time last year and 26 bps below the December 2019 pre-pandemic benchmark.





Late-stage delinquencies reached a near two-year high: While earlier-stage delinquencies (30- and 60-day) improved in December, late-stage delinquencies (90+ day) increased by 30,000, reaching their highest level in nearly three years and standing 19,000 above last year's level.





Prepayments remain robust: The single month mortality (SMM) rate, which tracks prepayments, rose by 8 bps in December to 0.91%, just 10 bps shy of the October 3.5-year high. Lower interest rates have improved affordability and spurred refinance activity.





Foreclosure activity trending upward: December's 40,000 foreclosure starts marks the third highest monthly volume in 2025, up 28% from the year before. Foreclosure inventory is up by 47,000 (+25%) year over year, and foreclosure sales have increased by 2,100 (+41%) from last year's levels.





December’s 40,000 foreclosure starts marks the third highest monthly volume in 2025, up 28% from the year before. Foreclosure inventory is up by 47,000 (+25%) year over year, and foreclosure sales have increased by 2,100 (+41%) from last year's levels. Government loans driving foreclosure growth: While foreclosure activity remains muted by historical standards, the number of loans in active foreclosure again hit its highest level since early 2023, driven by a notable rise in FHA foreclosures (+59% YoY) along with a resumption of VA activity following last year's moratorium.

Data as of December 31, 2025

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.68%

Month-over-month change: -4.20%

Year-over-year change: -0.93%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.44%

Month-over-month change: 5.71%

Year-over-year change: 22.86%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 40,000

Month-over-month change 53.96%

Year-over-year change: 27.74%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.91%

Month-over-month change: 9.92%

Year-over-year change: 59.15%

Foreclosure sales: 7,100

Month-over-month change: 6.68%

Year-over-year change: 40.77%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 2,025,000

Month-over-month change: -89,000

Year-over-year change: 9,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 560,000

Month-over-month change: 30,000

Year-over-year change: 19,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 239,000

Month-over-month change: 13,000

Year-over-year change: 47,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,265,000

Month-over-month change: -76,000

Year-over-year change: 56,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage Louisiana: 8.58% Mississippi: 8.37% Alabama: 6.36% Arkansas: 6.03% Indiana: 5.96% Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage California: 2.35% Colorado: 2.30% Montana: 2.26% Washington: 2.16% Idaho: 2.11% Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage Mississippi: 2.41% Louisiana: 2.26% Alabama: 1.82% Arkansas: 1.62% Georgia: 1.54% Top 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage Florida: -8.78% Hawaii: -5.78% South Carolina: -5.48% New York: -4.87% North Carolina: -3.52% Bottom 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage Maryland: 10.63% Utah: 9.40% Arizona: 8.45% Alaska: 8.36% Arkansas: 8.25%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

Totals are extrapolated based on ICE’s loan-level database of mortgage assets. All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts and sales, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report is available online at https://www.icemortgagetechnology.com/resources/data-reports.

For more information about gaining access to ICE’s loan-level database, please send an email to ICE-MortgageMonitor@ice.com.

