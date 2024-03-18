ICE Adds to Property Valuation Toolkit for Housing Finance, Providing Homeowners and Buyers, Lenders and Investors with a Comprehensive Approach to Today’s Valuation Challenges

Enterprise suite of valuation solutions applies automated technology, data and analytics to help tackle high origination costs, valuation complexity and regulatory changes

ATLANTA & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced the addition of two new solutions to its growing suite of intelligent valuation tools for the real estate markets and housing finance industries. The newest solutions, Validate ROVSM and Valuation SelectorSM each address particular challenges inherent in the need for swift, accurate, objective and compliant property valuations.





“Transparent and accurate property valuations are essential to housing finance,” said Tim Bowler, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. “ICE is proud of the work we’ve been doing on this front, leveraging our technology and data to build a set of smart solutions that help homeowners, lenders and investors have confidence in the values underlying the mortgage process.”

Validate ROV offers confidence to homeowners and buyers seeking reconsideration of an appraised home value, as outlined under the proposed federal Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity (PAVE) initiative.

After accessing a link provided by the lender, homeowners will use their mobile device to follow a series of prompts to take photos of the property, giving examples that show why they believe the appraisal may be in error. Validate ROV uses geofencing and time stamps to confirm that photographs are contemporaneous and accurately reflect current property condition. Through intelligent automation, Validate ROV helps reduce manual steps and paperwork for lenders, while ensuring the homeowner or a potential homebuyer is able to easily provide objective evidence as to why they are seeking reconsideration.

Valuation Selector offers confidence to lenders and investors, helping them to instantly identify the complexity of a particular property’s valuation, and recommending the most suitable method for determining value. Pulling from public records, assessor and listing information, Valuation Selector applies advanced logic and analytics to recommend the most appropriate and cost-effective of the following valuation types: automated valuation model (AVM), AVM with inspection, desktop exterior, desktop interior or full appraisal.

By helping lenders and investors identify the fastest and most cost-effective valuation method upfront, Valuation Selector can reduce the time and cost of home finance, adding efficiency and simplicity to an often fragmented and ad hoc process.

Validate ROV and Valuation Selector add to the growing suite of ICE property valuation solutions, which includes industry-leading AVMs, intelligent data collection tools that support GSE valuation requirements, and Risk Profiler, which combines analytics, local market data, neighborhood demographic trends, comparable property sales and key collateral metrics to help reduce risk exposure on potentially problematic valuations.

“The mortgage industry faces numerous challenges related to the valuation process today,” said Bowler. “Regulators are paying close attention to valuations for many valid reasons. As part of our overall mission to digitize the housing continuum, ICE is marrying technological innovation with our vast data assets to bring transparency and accuracy to a complex, often confusing market.”

