iCapital® Joins World Economic Forum

Membership underscores commitment to dialogue and partnership in shaping the future of global investing

NEW YORK & ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iCapital1, the global fintech company shaping the future of investing, today announced its membership in the World Economic Forum (WEF), joining a global community dedicated to improving the state of the world. Through dialogue and engagement with influential leaders from business, government, academia, and civil society, iCapital will share expertise, drive thought leadership, and support educational efforts that promote transformative solutions that will shape the future of global investing.

This year’s Annual Meeting theme, “A Spirit of Dialogue,” reflects the Forum’s mission to foster constructive engagement on critical issues, such as economic resilience, technological transformation, and sustainability.

“Joining the World Economic Forum is an opportunity to collaborate with a diverse network of leaders committed to addressing the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital. “The Forum’s emphasis on dialogue and partnership aligns with our belief that innovation in financial technology can drive greater efficiency, transparency, and inclusion. We look forward to contributing to these conversations and learning from others as we collectively work toward global growth.”

Through participation in the Forum’s Centre for Monetary and Financial Systems, iCapital will contribute insights on modernizing financial infrastructure and advancing innovation. The company’s engagement will center on topics such as digital transformation, blockchain, data analytics, and retirement-investing areas that are reshaping global markets and investor access. As part of the WEF membership, iCapital will also become a member of the WEF Innovator Community, Unicorn Program—an invite-only, curated network of technology-driven, high-growth companies shaping the future of global industries.

"The World Economic Forum connects leaders from business, government, civil society, international organizations, academia, and the next generation to make sense of global challenges and move the world forward together," said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. “We are delighted to have iCapital on board as a part of our Unicorn community."

About iCapital

iCapital is a global leader, shaping the future of global investing for financial advisors, wealth managers, asset managers, and other industry participants. iCapital offers a diverse and complete range of non-traditional investment products on iCapital Marketplace, Enterprise Solutions, and both Technology and Data Services, designed to help drive better outcomes2 for all participants in the ecosystem.

With strategic investment from leading alternative asset managers, wealth managers, and service providers globally, iCapital provides unrivaled access, data connectivity, education, and research programs to advisors and their clients. Leveraging AI and machine learning for digital identity (KYC/AML), iCapital supports compliant and secure investment lifecycle processes.

iCapital’s end-to-end platform manages the lifecycle of non-traditional investment products, making it easier to learn about, buy, manage, and integrate alternative assets, structured investments, and annuities into portfolios, driving growth, scale, and efficiency. Our solution(s) can be customized and offers specific modules as needed.

iCapital has more than 1 trillion3 of assets serviced globally on its platform, including $283.9 billion in alternative platform assets, $228.8 billion in structured investments and annuities outstanding, and $542.2 billion in client assets reported on, and serves over 3,000 wealth management firms and 121,000 active financial professionals.

Headquartered in New York, iCapital operates globally with 18 offices, including major hubs in Zurich, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto, and an industry-leading R&D center in Lisbon. iCapital is recognized for its innovation and leadership, with accolades from Euromoney (World’s Best Technology Provider for Wealth Management), CNBC (World’s Top Fintech Companies), and Forbes Fintech 50.

For more information, visit https://icapital.com | X (Twitter): @icapitalnetwork | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

1iCapital, Inc. and its affiliates (together, “iCapital”)

2 iCapital delivers better outcomes by streamlining financial operations, enhancing technology infrastructure, and empowering smarter decision-making through reporting and analytics.

3 As of October 31, 2025

