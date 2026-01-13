iCapital® Announces Continued Investment in Leadership; Appoints Gary Gallagher as President

A seasoned executive with deep expertise in wealth management, industry architecture, and infrastructure, as well as asset management, will lead the company’s go-to-market activities.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iCapital1, the global fintech company shaping the future of investing, today announced Gary Gallagher has been appointed President, and will report to Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO. As a key member of the executive management team, Gallagher will help lead the company’s go to market activities —overseeing client relationships, driving investment product distribution, and scaling platform and technology initiatives across the U.S.

“We’re excited to welcome Gary Gallagher to iCapital—an incredibly experienced industry executive I greatly respect for his ability to deliver meaningful results for clients and partners, as well as his commitment to fostering a culture of client centricity and teamwork. Culture is a critical component of our success, and Gary understands that and is excited to be a part of it,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital. “Gary’s deep expertise in addressing customer needs, combined with his track record of excellence in execution and delivery, will ensure our clients realize the full value of our platform and product offerings.”

Gallagher has over three decades of experience in building and scaling financial advisory businesses. He served on the executive team at Fidelity Institutional, most recently as Head of Strategic Business Development, where he forged partnerships with private equity firms, wealth tech providers, asset managers, and industry influencers to drive revenue growth. Gary oversaw investment platforms and advisory solutions spanning managed accounts, alternative investments, digital assets, portfolio engineering, and research. Previously, he was President of Fidelity Institutional Wealth Advisor, enabling advisory capabilities for intermediary clients, and held senior leadership roles in product, platform, and business development at LPL Financial, Citibank, and KPMG. A frequent speaker at industry events such as MMI and FSI, Gary also serves on advisory boards for fintech and asset management firms. He earned a BBA from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and an MBA from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

“I’m honored to join iCapital at this pivotal moment for our industry’s evolution and success,” said Gary Gallagher. “What drew me to this opportunity is iCapital’s strong client-centric culture, which aligns perfectly with my leadership philosophy and passion for driving large-scale commercial organizations. I look forward to collaborating with this forward-thinking team, and together we will expand and deepen client relationships, elevate the go-to-market strategy, and accelerate investment product distribution—all with the goal of driving outstanding outcomes for clients.”

iCapital continues to invest in the industry’s top talent and teams dedicated to helping clients achieve their goals.

In 2025, iCapital grew its total global workforce by 31% to more than 2,200 people worldwide and expanded its global footprint with new offices in Sydney, Abu Dhabi, and Miami—underscoring its commitment to innovation and supporting client success. The company strengthened its leadership team with notable hires and appointments, Henrique Francisco as Chief Technology Officer, Jeff McGoey as Chief Operating Officer, and Sonali Basak as Chief Investment Strategist, while also promoting Bekka Marrs to Chief Product Officer.

This commitment to excellence ensures iCapital attracts and retains a team of industry-leading experts who bring deep experience and fresh perspectives—anchored in iCapital’s core values of innovation, collaboration, and partnership. These principles, together with the culture iCapital fosters, empower the teams to consistently deliver exceptional value to clients around the world.

About iCapital

iCapital is a global leader, shaping the future of global investing for financial advisors, wealth managers, asset managers, and other industry participants. iCapital offers a diverse and complete range of non-traditional investment products on iCapital Marketplace, Enterprise Solutions, and both Technology and Data Services, designed to help drive better outcomes2 for all participants in the ecosystem.

With strategic investment from leading alternative asset managers, wealth managers, and service providers globally, iCapital provides unrivaled access, data connectivity, education, and research programs to advisors and their clients. Leveraging AI and machine learning for digital identity (KYC/AML), iCapital supports compliant and secure investment lifecycle processes.

iCapital’s end-to-end platform manages the lifecycle of non-traditional investment products, making it easier to learn about, buy, manage, and integrate alternative assets, structured investments, and annuities into portfolios, driving growth, scale, and efficiency. Our solution(s) can be customized and offers specific modules as needed.

iCapital has more than 1 trillion3 of assets serviced globally on its platform, including $283.9 billion in alternative platform assets, $228.8 billion in structured investments and annuities outstanding, and $542.2 billion in client assets reported on, and serves over 3,000 wealth management firms and 121,000 active financial professionals.

Headquartered in New York, iCapital operates globally with 18 offices, including major hubs in Zurich, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto, and an industry-leading R&D center in Lisbon. iCapital is recognized for its innovation and leadership, with accolades from Euromoney (World’s Best Technology Provider for Wealth Management), CNBC (World’s Top Fintech Companies), and Forbes Fintech 50.

For more information, visit https://icapital.com | X (Twitter): @icapitalnetwork | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This material has been provided to you for informational purposes only by iCapital, Inc. and/or one of its affiliates including Institutional Capital Network, Inc. (collectively, “iCapital”). This material is the property of iCapital. This is not intended as and may not be relied on in any manner as, legal, tax or investment advice, a recommendation to employ a specific investment strategy, or as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase, or a recommendation of any interest in any fund or security. Securities products and services are offered through iCapital Markets LLC, a registered broker/dealer, member FINRA and SIPC. Financial products made available by iCapital Markets LLC may be complex and/or speculative and are not suitable for all investors. iCapital Advisors, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and acts as an adviser to certain privately offered investment funds. “iCapital” and “iCapital Network” are registered trademarks of Institutional Capital Network, Inc.

